Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 5

Noah and Tiffany Villanueva, Jacksonville, son.

Omani Taylor and Ruthie Settles, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 6

Nathan Fought and Heather Whitcomb, DeValls Bluff, son.

Nov. 7

Rettig Light and Cindy Robles, Cabot, son.

Daniel Molden and Jurnee Wiggins, Jacksonville, daughter.

Tyler and Madison Brown, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 8

Bryan Galmore Jr. and Diquisha Roberts, Little Rock, son.

Ryan Frierson and Audrey Mahoney, Sherwood, son.

Nov. 9

Jacob and Jessica Qualls, Cabot, son.

Nov. 11

Courtney Miller and Jasmine Sykes, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 12

Terrance Steward Jr. and Lakedra Steward, Jacksonville, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 27

Chelsea Smith, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 12

Danaya Colvin and Darrius Logan, Jacksonville, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Jacqueline Wallace, 31, and Matthew Montelongo, 26, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Wood, 21, of Sherwood, and Emily Beard, 18, of Ward.

Sebastian Gutierrez, 39, and Carla Blanco, 23, both of Little Rock.

Jimmy Jones, 46, and Connikhia Powell, 40, both of Little Rock.

Quincy Garrett, 19, and Lillian Cason, 18, both of Little Rock.

Donald Perkins, 35, of North Little Rock, and Nikkithia Britt, 40, of Little Rock.

Robert Baker, 57, and Cynthia Moore, 57, both of Sherwood.

Jacob Cross, 27, and Hannah Wolf, 23, both of Benton.

Kendrick Trask, 30, and Jennifer Mayweather, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Odell Standridge, 52, and Lisa Alvis, 50, both of Austin.

Dior Cox, 19, and Darlesa Sora, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

18-4276 Shannon Harrison v. Stephanie Harrison.

18-4277 Gerardo Ugalde v. Elvia Ugalde.

18-4279 Rhonda McClure v. Aaron McClure.

18-4282 Tyler Huntley v. Zanely Huntley.

18-4283 Jennifer Boddie v. Darryl Boddie.

18-4284 Sandra Durham v. Joseph Pittman.

18-4288 Bruce Baker v. Jamie Baker.

18-4289 Latresa Burton v. James Burton.

GRANTED

17-1356 Drew Hinkson v. Sarah Hinkson.

18-3133 Scott Schumacher v. Kristin Binz Schumacher.

