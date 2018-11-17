Governor's GOP rival in primary fined $250

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan of Hot Springs agreed to pay a $250 fine and receive a public letter of caution from the state Ethics Commission in a settlement of a complaint against her, according to records released Friday.

She was one of several people to face complaints from the commission.

Morgan signed a settlement in which she agreed with the commission's finding that she violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 (b) (1) (C) by failing to disclose certain required information about contributors on her January, February and March campaign-finance reports for this year's campaign, commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter addressed to her.

Morgan, who lost to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the May 22 primary, signed the settlement with the commission Nov. 2, according to agency records.

In his letter, Sloan said William Trent Minner filed the ethics complaint. Minner is a former legislative and agency liaison for Hutchinson. Minner attends the University of Arkansas at Little Rock W.H. Bowen School of Law, according to his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In other cases:

• Republican state House candidate Ricky Lattimore of McGehee agreed to pay a $150 fine and receive a public letter of caution in his settlement of an ethics complaint filed against him, according to commission records released on Friday.

In his settlement, Lattimore agreed with the finding that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 by failing to timely file campaign-finance reports for May, June, July and August, Sloan said in a letter dated Friday to Lattimore. Lattimore filed reports for those months on Oct. 25, Sloan said. Lattimore signed the settlement on Nov. 2 -- four days before Democratic candidate Don Glover of Dermott defeated Lattimore and the incumbent, state Rep. Mark McElroy, an independent from Tillar.

The ethics complaint was filed by Teresia McElroy, Sloan said in his letter to Lattimore. Teresia McElroy is Rep. McElroy's wife, according to the legislative directory. Rep. McElroy could not be reached for comment by telephone on Friday afternoon.

• In addition, Democratic state House candidate Ryan Carter of Corning agreed to receive a public letter of caution in his settlement of an ethics complaint filed against him with the Ethics Commission, according to commission records released Friday.

[2018 ELECTION: Full Democrat-Gazette coverage of Arkansas races]

Carter agreed in the settlement with the finding that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 (B) (1) by failing to report the loans and/or contributions that were the source of $3,000 used to pay his filing fees, Sloan said in a letter dated Friday to Carter. Sloan said Carter filed an amended report for February to disclose the source of the $3,000 in question.

Sloan said Jimmy C. Helms of Piggott filed the complaint against Carter. Helms said Friday that he is a pilot who supports Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success. Carter signed the settlement on Nov. 2, four days before he lost to Jett.

Under existing state law, the Arkansas Ethics Commission has authority to issue fines ranging from $50 to $2,000 and/or a public letter of caution, reprimand or warning for ethics violations.

Metro on 11/17/2018