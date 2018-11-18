Juco OL impressed by UA coaches

University of Arkansas is making sure offensive line target Chibueze Nwanna knows Fayetteville should be his next stop.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and offensive line coach Dustin Fry traveled to Pennsylvania during the Razorbacks' bye week to check on Nwanna.

"That really meant a lot," Nwanna said. "Just them making the effort to come out here and see me. It just shows me how bad they need me. It means a lot for them to come down here for me."

Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss.

"Coach Fry and Coach Craddock both seem to be nice guys and nice coaches," Nwanna said. "The way they coach is similar to the way we run our offense here, so if I was to play there it wouldn't be hard for me to catch on because they're similar to the plays we run."

He's officially visited Louisville and Cincinnati and plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Dec. 7-9. The trip by Craddock and Fry has Nwanna high on the Hogs.

"It made them even more of a top priority," Nwanna said. "I keep up with the games each week."

The coaches stay in contact on the phone with Nwanna and through FaceTime and Twitter.

"We talk almost every day," Nwanna said. "That just shows how they are and how they go out of their way every day to talk to me. That's nothing but love and I have to take them in high consideration."

Numerous other schools are showing interest and considering offering him.

"I have a lot of schools just waiting to see what happens after the season and see the final game," Nwanna said. "Like Nebraska, they're just waiting on film."

Scheduled to graduate in December, Nwanna plans to enroll at his new school in January.

"If any schools I'm hearing from or schools that are recruiting me and haven't offered me, I'll make my decision after the Arkansas visit," Nwanna said.

He and Fry have discussed technique and how the Arkansas offensive line coach can help him improve.

"We talked about how I sometimes have trouble staying low and how I know I have a lot to work on," Nwanna said. "He shows me stuff I need to work on and he'll make sure I get it done."

Arkansas has been upfront with him.

"They've been keeping it as real as they can," Nwanna said. "They just want me to come in and earn a spot."

UA interest grows

Junior athlete Kelvontay Dixon made his first visit to Arkansas for the LSU game Nov. 10, and the trip increased his interest in the Hogs.

"The visit was great, the people were good," Dixon said. "They had a nice atmosphere. The way they treated me. The coaching staff was great, too."

Dixon, 6-0, 173, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Carthage, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Baylor and others.

Carthage is located 150 miles southeast of Dallas near the Louisiana border. Running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who recruits eastern Texas, has developed a nice relationship with Dixon.

"Coach Traylor, he's a great coach, he treats us east Texas people right when we come up there," Dixon said.

Dixon has 51 receptions for 769 yards and 8 touchdowns along with 14 rushes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns prior to Thursday's 49-24 victory over Life Waxahachie in the Class 4A playoffs.

His brother Keaontay Ingram is a freshman running back at Texas.

"As of right now, Texas stands out just a little bit," Dixon said.

Dixon visited the Hogs with his teammate and 2020 Baylor offensive line commitment Ty'kieast Crawford. The trip to Fayetteville made Arkansas more intriguing.

"The visit there it made me [want to] look into them a lot more," Dixon said.

