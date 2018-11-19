2020 big man impressed with Hogs' victory over Indiana

Fort Smith Northside junior center Jaylin Williams came away highly impressed with Arkansas’ 73-72 victory over previously undefeated Indiana on Sunday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

Sophomore forward Daniel Gafford led the Hogs with a career-high 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals.

“It was amazing seeing the atmosphere and everything going on at the game and seeing how Daniel just took over and how they were working together as a team,” Williams said. “Indiana was a great team.”

Williams, 6-10, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Lamar. He averaged 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 assists as a sophomore.

He was able to spend time with coach Mike Anderson, associate head coach Melvin Watkins and Gafford after the game.

“I took a picture with Daniel and I told some of the players good game,” Williams said. “I talked to coach Watkins for a little bit and I talked to coach Anderson for a little bit.”

Williams scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in a 58-56 loss to Southwest Christian Academy at Hoopin 4 Hoodies at North Little Rock on Saturday. His performance came against Western Kentucky center signee Nick Ongenda, an ESPN 4-star and top-60 prospect.

When Razorbacks fans see Williams, they urge him to be a Hog.

“Every time when a fan talks to me, they say I need to be up there on the Hill,” Williams said.

Williams, who played for the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks during the spring and summer, has nice athleticism to go with a solid inside and midrange game.

“I’ve been working on my outside game and trying to expand my game,” Williams said. “Trying to work on taking people off the dribble and shooting the deep-range shot.”