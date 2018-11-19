ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after second round of playoffs

Conway’s Cary McClain (center) tries to gain yards against Bentonville West on Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Centerton. Bentonville West won 31-17 to advance to a semifinal at North Little Rock.
There were some big games (and some big surprises) in the second round of the high school football playoffs.
Conway dropped out of the Top 10 following a 31-17 loss to Bentonville West.
Bentonville also dropped out of the Top 10 following a 30-17 loss to Fort Smith Northside.
And Fayetteville dropped out of the Top 10 after a 28-25 loss to Bryant.
These will be our final rankings of the season. Once we’re this deep into the playoffs, it’s time to let the teams do all the talking on the field. It also doesn’t make sense to rank teams who are no longer playing.
Here are the updated rankings as we near one of my favorite times of the year — those two weekends of state championship games at War Memorial Stadium:
OVERALL:
- North Little Rock
- Greenwood
- Bryant
- West Memphis
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville West
- Fort Smith Northside
- Benton
- Little Rock Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 7A
- North Little Rock
- Bryant
- Bentonville West
- Fort Smith Northside
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Benton
- Sylvan Hills
- Marion
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Morrilton
- Texarkana
CLASS 4A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Stuttgart
- Shiloh Christian
- Rivercrest
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 3A
- Booneville
- Smackover
- Prescott
- Rison
- Camden Harmony Grove
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Junction City
- Foreman
- Conway Christian
- Mount Ida
