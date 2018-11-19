ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after second round of playoffs

Conway’s Cary McClain (center) tries to gain yards against Bentonville West on Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Centerton. Bentonville West won 31-17 to advance to a semifinal at North Little Rock.

There were some big games (and some big surprises) in the second round of the high school football playoffs.

Conway dropped out of the Top 10 following a 31-17 loss to Bentonville West.

Bentonville also dropped out of the Top 10 following a 30-17 loss to Fort Smith Northside.

And Fayetteville dropped out of the Top 10 after a 28-25 loss to Bryant.

These will be our final rankings of the season. Once we’re this deep into the playoffs, it’s time to let the teams do all the talking on the field. It also doesn’t make sense to rank teams who are no longer playing.

Here are the updated rankings as we near one of my favorite times of the year — those two weekends of state championship games at War Memorial Stadium:

OVERALL:

North Little Rock Greenwood Bryant West Memphis Pulaski Academy Bentonville West Fort Smith Northside Benton Little Rock Christian Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Bryant Bentonville West Fort Smith Northside Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Greenwood West Memphis Benton Sylvan Hills Marion

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Morrilton Texarkana

CLASS 4A

Joe T. Robinson Stuttgart Shiloh Christian Rivercrest Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

Booneville Smackover Prescott Rison Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A