Democratic senators sue over Whitaker's appointment as AG

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:18 a.m. 1comment
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker gestures after speaking at the Dept. of Justice's Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — Three Democratic senators have filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

The complaint was filed Monday by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

It argues that the appointment of Whitaker violates the Constitution because he has not been confirmed by the Senate.

The complaint asks a judge to declare the appointment unconstitutional and to prevent him from serving as head of the Justice Department.

Whitaker was chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and was elevated to the top job after Sessions was ousted by President Donald Trump on Nov. 7.

  • Dero
    November 19, 2018 at 11:27 a.m.

    I remember back when I voted Democrat....and the Democrat's actually proposed legislation that generated jobs, helped others and protected our nation.

    "RESIST" is in no way a positive message. Democrat's, get onboard with advancing Arkansas and America and MAYBE you can be taken seriously again but thinking individuals.
