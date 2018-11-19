Police Beat

LR dispute leadsto gunshot wound

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after, police said, he was shot in the leg during a dispute at the Albert Pike Residence Hotel.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said a man in his early 20s was taken to the hospital and another male was taken into custody in an incident in the building near East Seventh and Scott streets.

"It appears he was shot in the right leg during a dispute with another person who might have lived in the building," Ford said. "The suspect is in custody, and detectives are working on it."

Ford said he couldn't release any additional information on whether charges were pending against the unnamed suspect.

Officer scratchedduring jail scuffle

A Cabot woman was arrested early Sunday morning after scratching an officer at the Pulaski County jail, according to an arrest report.

Officers said Brittany Evans, 28, refused to turn around and complete the pat-down process at the jail. Police said they tried to get her to turn around, but in the process she scratched an officer on the face and neck.

Officers said they pulled her to the floor and charged her with second-degree battery.

Woman arrestedin business threat

A Little Rock woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Friday after, police said, she broke a window at Miracle Motors and threatened to burn the business down for repossessing her vehicle.

Several witnesses told officers that Nefertari Marshae Cleary, 26, went to the business and wanted to get items out of her vehicle that was repossessed. They said Cleary became angry and broke the outside window of the business. Cleary then yelled she would burn down everything inside the building.

She was arrested at the business and charged with felony terroristic threatening and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief, and she was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Sunday night.

Metro on 11/19/2018