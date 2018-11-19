Police: Little Rock woman threw large knife at boyfriend's head; wound exposed victim's skull

A 32-year-old Little Rock woman is accused of throwing a large knife at her boyfriend, causing a "very deep wound" to his head, authorities said.

Jensenia Galmore was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a charge of first-degree domestic battery.

According to an arrest report, Galmore threw the knife during an argument, causing a wound that exposed part of her boyfriend's skull.

Police wrote that Galmore attempted to leave, but the victim got into the car and she dropped him off at UAMS Medical Center. Galmore was later stopped and arrested near 23rd and Brown streets.

There was no update on the victim's condition on Monday.

Galmore remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday afternoon with bail set at $50,000, according to an online inmate roster.