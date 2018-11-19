WR Merritt finds his groove for ASU

Arkansas State University junior receiver Kirk Merritt has developed a pretty good connection with senior quarterback Justice Hansen in their less-than one season together.

They're having such a good year that Merritt has caught at least three passes in all 11 of ASU's games in 2018.

Hansen and his go-to target have played a big hand in the Red Wolves' (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) three-game winning streak, including Saturday's 31-17 victory over Louisiana-Monroe at Centennials Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. The two have also played a big hand in the team scoring at least 31 points in its last five games.

"He's doing a great job," Hansen said of Merritt. "He hasn't let me down yet. I keep throwing it up to him and he keeps coming down with it."

Merritt had five receptions in ASU's opener on Sept. 1. From there he's had: 5, 3, 5, 11, 9, 4, 4, 6, 11 and 6 more on Saturday.

Merritt's 69 receptions are the most by any Red Wolf in one season since Hansen took over full-time in 2016. It is the fifth-highest reception total in school history and his 786 receiving yards and 69 catches lead the Sun Belt.

Early on, the first-year junior transfer from East Mississippi Community College was simply another option alongside senior Justin McInnis, whose 800 receiving yards led the Red Wolves last season, and junior veteran Omar Bayless.

Now, in 2018, Merritt's the guy.

"The addition of Kirk Merritt has really helped a lot," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said. "[Merritt] really creates some issues defensively on how you're going to play us, because you've got to know where he's at. And he's getting better and better every week."

Merritt reeled in 11 catches on Sept. 29 at Georgia Southern, the turning point of his season.

"It's just trust and building a relationship with the quarterback and, obviously, the coaches," Merritt said. "I don't really care about the stats and stuff. I just care about winning."

From there, Merritt's production skyrocketed. He has 51 of his 69 catches and gained 640 of his 786 receiving yards in his final seven games.

"He's been a great shot in the arm for us," Anderson said.

Arkansas State has won three consecutive games and is firmly in the mix to qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Dec. 1.

If Louisiana-Monroe defeats Louisiana-Lafayette and the Red Wolves win on the road at Texas State, Arkansas State will advance to the league's first title game either at Troy or Appalachian State. If the Warhawks win and ASU loses in San Marcos, Texas, Louisiana-Monroe will advance.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who own the tiebreaker against ASU, will advance if they defeat the Warhawks.

Kirk Merritt

Sports on 11/19/2018