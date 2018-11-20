80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by two trucks on Arkansas road

An 80-year-old pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by two different trucks on a highway in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

It happened at 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 412 in the Greene County city of Light, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Glen Maple of Light was in the road when he was hit by a 2005 Dodge truck driving east, the report states. A 2003 Chevrolet truck traveling behind the Dodge then went around the first vehicle, which had stopped partially in the road, and hit the pedestrian again, authorities wrote.

Troopers said Maple suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time.

At least 438 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.