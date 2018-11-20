Pulaski County locations for early voting in runoffs posted

The Pulaski County Election Commission announced on Monday the times and dates of the early voting period for runoff elections, including those deciding who will be mayors of Little Rock and Jacksonville.

Two city council seats will also be decided by voters in Jacksonville.

Election day is Dec. 4.

The early voting schedule is:

Main Site

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 27-30, and Dec. 3

• Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St.

Offsite

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 27-Nov. 30

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St., Little Rock.

• Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock.

• Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock.

• Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock.

• Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville.

The runoff elections are:

Little Rock

Mayor

• Baker Kurrus vs. Frank Scott Jr.

Jacksonville

Mayor

• Bob Johnson vs. Patrick Thomas.

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

• Kenny Elliott vs. Jeff Elmore

Ward 2, Position 1

• Kevin McCleary vs. Gary Sipes

Elliott and McCleary are incumbents seeking re-election.

On election day, Dec. 4, voting will take place from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 86 poll sites in College Station, Jacksonville, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Additional information is available at: http://www.votepulaski.net.

Metro on 11/20/2018