Radio host from Arkansas named 'Dancing With the Stars' champ

Native Arkansan Bobby Bones, shown with his professional partner Sharna Burgess, competed for the mirror-ball trophy on the new season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

A radio host from Arkansas won the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars in the finale that aired Monday on ABC.

Mountain Pine native Bobby Bones, host of the iHeartRadio syndicated country music program The Bobby Bones Show, won the mirrorball trophy after receiving average scores from the judges all season. But audience votes combined with judges' scores were enough to give Bones the victory.

"Thank you to the people and thank you to everyone who made this happen," he said on the show after the win.

Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that’s seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience . Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture . pic.twitter.com/dvqAJwjPyn — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) November 20, 2018

Bones and partner Sharna Burgess received perfect 10's from the judges after their final freestyle dance to Panic! at the Disco’s "The Greatest Show." It was the highest score the pair had earned all year.

"No one is better at entertaining than you, and I want this to be the perfect ending to your entire journey and experience on our show," Burgess said before the dance.

Earlier, the couple danced a cha-cha to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," which they first performed on the show's second week. Bones, who said the cha-cha was his most memorable dance of the competition, improved his original score by four points with a 24 from the judges.

"I am the underdog in this competitions, and that's OK because that's how it's always been for me," Bones said on the show. "I didn't grow up with a lot. My talent has always been showing up and putting in the hours. I'm not the best dancer in the competition, but what I hope I am is America's favorite dancer."