Little Rock teacher charged with slapping autistic student

A teacher at a school for children with disabilities was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of slapping an autistic student in the face, records show.

The Allen School student was misbehaving in class Oct. 30 when the teacher, 38-year-old Nioka Braggs, took the child to the bathroom to calm him down, according to an affidavit filed by the child's mother in Little Rock District Court.

As she was trying to calm him down, she slapped the student across the face and then left the bathroom, the affidavit states.

When Braggs returned to the classroom, she said the boy's face would be red because he had been "throwing a fit" while in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Another teacher who was in the bathroom witnessed the event and reported it to the office.

Records show Braggs was arrested and booked at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of second-degree assault. She remained in jail Wednesday with no bond set.