Montana State can't stop Gafford, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford is shooting 76.7 percent from the field on the season after a perfect Wednesday night in the Razorbacks’ 90-68 victory over Montana State before an announced crowd of 8,682 in Walton Arena.

“It’s ridiculous,” Arkansas sophomore point guard Jalen Harris said. “You get it to him down there and you know there’s a good possibility he’ll make them, so you keep feeding him.”

Gafford, a 6-11 sophomore from El Dorado, went 8 of 8 from the field against the Bobcats and is now 33 of 43 in 4 games.

In the last two games, including Arkansas’ 73-72 victory over Indiana on Sunday, Gafford is 20 of 23 from the field. That includes eight dunks — four each against the Hoosiers and Bobcats — but he’s also scored in some heavy traffic in the lane.

“It’s basically that all the hard work I’m doing is paying off,” Gafford said. “I’m working on coming out above the free throw line and attacking the basket and not trying to make layups.”

Gafford prefers dunks — he has 13 on the season — to layups.

“I’m trying to finish around the basket,” he said. “Because it’s easy points.”

Gafford matched the school record he shares with seven other Razorbacks for shooting 100 percent from the field with a minimum of eight attempts. He also was 8 of 8 against Minnesota last season and is the only Razorback to have two games of eight baskets without a miss.

Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said Gafford is getting the ball in the right spots and his teammates are making sure to get him the ball.

“Jalen Harris, I told him before the year, ‘You’re going to be one of the top assists leaders in the country, man.’ You’ve got a big guy with great hands,’ ” Anderson said. “I think they’re starting to connect.

“I think Daniel is connecting with all of our guys and they know what he brings to the table.”

Montana State played zone defense and tried to collapse around Gafford.

“We finally figured out you go over the top of a zone with a guy like Daniel,” Anderson said. “But I think Daniel is getting better. Guys are identifying him and getting him in the right spots and he’s making plays.

“You can see his development and it’s continuing. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

Sophomore guard Mason Jones led the Razorbacks (3-1) with 18 points. Gafford had 16 points, Harris had 11 points and 11 assists and junior forward Adrio Bailey and freshman guard Isaiah Joe had 10 points each.

“The guys had fun tonight,” Anderson said.

The Razorbacks had 29 assists on 37 baskets.

“I tell you what, that’s hopefully something that will continue to catch on with this basketball team,” Anderson said. “That’s called the trust factor, where I may pass up a very good shot for a great shot.”

Anderson recalled that Jones — who scored 16 points in the first half — passed up a shot, froze the defense and got the ball to Gafford.

“I mean, he was on fire in the first half and he gave Daniel a wide-open dunk,” Anderson said. “It’s that brother-in-law situation.”

The Razorbacks outscored the Bobcats 20-3 in fast-break points.

“When we’re in transition, guys are now starting to make the right decision,” Anderson said. “There are some times we’ll botch up a fast-break, but for the most part I thought we got the ball to the right people at the right time.”

Arkansas led 54-38 at halftime after Montana State (1-4) scored three more points than it did in its entire game at Indiana on Nov. 9 when the Hoosiers beat the Bobcats 80-35.

Montana State senior guard Tyler Hall scored 29 points and hit 10 of 20 of from the field — including 7 of 15 three-pointers — but the Razorbacks kept him in check the second half.

After scoring 23 points in the first half, Hall shot 2 of 6 in the second half and 0 of 3 on three-point attempts.

“We changed up our defense a little bit,” Harris said. “We knew we had to find him every time down the court because that’s who they were trying to get it to.”

The Razorbacks shot 52.9 from the field, thanks in large part to transition points with the Bobcats having 24 turnovers. Arkansas outscored Montana State 29-9 in points off of turnovers.

“I really thought we did a good job of putting pressure on them and being in position where we deflected passes,” Anderson said. “And once we got it, I thought we did a good job of catching it and getting it up the court, and guys made the right decisions.

“It was exciting for our fans, and I’m sure it was exciting for our guys.”

The Razorbacks are having Thanksgiving dinner at Anderson’s house.

“It’s good because it kind of sucks to eat on a loss,” Gafford said. “It’s going to feel good, getting out there at Coach’s house with the team and some of his family and them just showing us a good time.”