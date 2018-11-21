Pedestrian, 80, struck twice on U.S. 412

At least four people have died in accidents on state roadways since Monday, the Arkansas State Police said.

An 80-year-old pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by two trucks on a highway in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

It happened at 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 412 in the Greene County city of Light, according to a state police report.

Glen Maple of Light was in the road when he was hit by a 2005 Dodge truck driving east, the report states. A 2003 Chevrolet truck traveling behind the Dodge then went around the first vehicle, which had stopped partially in the road, and hit the pedestrian again, authorities wrote.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time.

A 34-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy died Monday in a three-vehicle crash in northern Arkansas, authorities said.

The collision happened at noon on U.S. 62 in the Carroll County city of Green Forest, according to a state police report.

Troopers said Madonna Woodward of Berryville was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy east when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. The GMC then rotated and struck a westbound 2006 Honda Pilot, the report states.

Woodward and the 16-year-old passenger in the Honda were killed, authorities said. The Honda's driver, 66-year-old Hector Calederon-Moreno of Green Forest, was listed as injured.

Two people in the Chevrolet also were hurt, according to the report. The injured were identified as 34-year-old Rigoberto Tovar-Tellez of Berryville and a 7-year-old girl.

A Little Rock woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Monday, authorities said.

According to a state police report, the wreck happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lawson Road west of the Little Rock city limits.

Jacquelyn Ann Blundell, 30, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado west when she lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Troopers said Blundell died when her Silverado crossed eastbound lanes, left the road and struck a tree.

State police described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

