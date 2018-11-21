Police: 2 deaths in Hot Springs investigated as homicides; 1 person questioned

The Sentinel-Record/Tanner Newton Hot Springs police officers investigate the scene of a double homicide in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive Wednesday morning.

The deaths of two people in Hot Springs are being investigated as homicides, authorities said, noting one person was being questioned by authorities.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and later found two people dead inside a home, according to a statement by Sgt. Joey Williams, spokesman for the Hot Springs Police Department.

Williams said an individual was "detained" and that detectives were conducting an interview with that person. Investigators were also processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, authorities said

Police have not released the identity of the victims.