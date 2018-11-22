Grace saves ASU as skillful punter

Arkansas State University has one of the country's two best punt return defenses in football.

The other is No. 1 Alabama, where punting is foreign for a Crimson Tide offense that has thrown for more touchdown passes (38) than it has punted (28) through 11 games. Opponents have tried to return just 8 of ASU junior Cody Grace's 53 attempts in 11 games, while opposing teams have returned 2 of the Crimson Tide's punts.

ASU has allowed minus-15 punt return yards on those eight kicks (minus-1.88 yards per return), whereas Alabama has given up minus-5 yards on just two returns (minus-2.5 ypr).

"It starts with Cody Grace," said ASU Coach Blake Anderson of the Red Wolves' punt return defense. "When he puts [it] where you want it and hangs it up there for five seconds, it's really difficult. I think our guys have really been excited in terms of what he's capable of doing and what we're able to do with him back there. He's truly a weapon not everybody's got."

Grace's leg is precise. Sky or squib kicks, booming punts, rollers to the goal line -- whatever the Red Wolves ask, they're confident Grace can pull it off. Nine of Grace's punts have been 50 yards or longer. His longest is a 62-yarder.

Grace has one touchback this season. It was the only time an attempt has dipped into the end zone in his two-year career as ASU's punter. This season, he's pinned 21 punts inside the 20-yard line and 28 others resulted in fair catches.

"It's a tremendous weapon," said defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen, whose unit routinely has had to defend 80-99 yards after a Grace punt.

Having an option like Grace can force ASU to re-examine its decision-making on fourth down. It also secured a Red Wolves' two months ago.

Facing a fourth and 1 with a 27-20 lead at Tulsa on Sept. 15, converting the short gain could have increased the lead with a subsequent score or possibly not returned the ball to the Golden Hurricane.

With Grace holstered, it wasn't worth the risk for the coaching staff as Grace knocked a 44-yard punt, planting it on the 4-yard line. Tulsa needed 96 yards to potentially tie the game.

"Could've easily gone for it," Anderson recalled earlier this week. "But knowing he would pin them in, I felt like it was a calculated risk and it played out well."

The Red Wolves' defense turned Tulsa's first offensive play following Grace's punt into a safety. It stretched the lead to margin to nine points and a two-possession game (which the Red Wolves won 29-20) with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The punt made it possible.

"It does change my thought process in some areas, where we would potentially go for it," Anderson added. "I just have so much confidence in his ability to pin the ball inside the 10 or even inside the 5. That's truly a weapon to be able to put your defense back out there."

Grace was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation's top punter but was not selected as one of the three finalists on Tuesday.

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT TEXAS STATE

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, Texas

TV None

Sports on 11/22/2018