Small businesses focus of shopping event in LR

Today is a day of big eating. Friday is a day of big shopping. But on Saturday, it's time for something small.

For the second year, the River Market District and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership are teaming up for Think Big Shop Small.

Think Big Shop Small 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 300-400 blocks of President Clinton Ave., Little Rock Admission: Free (501) 320-3500 rivermarket.info

"It's like a block party," explains Diana Long, director of River Market operations. "It's kind of a shop-and-sip kind of deal. It's all about creating some fun shopping experience that keeps that local."

For the event, two blocks of President Clinton Avenue will be blocked off with picnic tables set up in the middle of the streets and a tent with wine, beer and mimosas.

Along the street in the parking spaces, 40 different artists, jewelry makers and other craftsmen will set up booths selling what Long promises will be a variety of items: "We curate this. We don't have five people selling Paparazzi jewelry. We try to place them where it's a variety."

They also take care to place them so they don't block the area stores. After all, they're part of the event too, and there will be signs reminding shoppers not to miss places like The Barn and The Freckled Frog.

Shoppers can find "unique stuff you're not going to find at the mall or on Amazon," Long says. "It's a great time to find unique gifts for people maybe you didn't find anything for Black Friday."

Other than the adult beverage tent, there won't be food or beverages for sale on the street.

Long says, "Our hope is people will visit the market hall or go into one of the restaurants or bars and enjoy what they have to offer."

There will, however, be some arts and crafts activities for children, and the trolley -- all spruced-up for Christmas -- will be parked in front of Cache restaurant. People are invited to climb aboard and take holiday photos in the fully decorated interior.

Last year's event was 10 a.m.-5 p.m. but Long says that was too long: "It got dark as people were trying to load out and get the streets reopened."

So, this year they're cutting it down to 10 a.m.-3 p.m. so there will still be daylight at the close.

Last year, Long says, they didn't know what to expect. They were thrilled with their 1,000-person turnout and hope for more of the same this year, getting people downtown to learn more about what Little Rock's enterprising small business owners have to offer.

"It was a great time last year," Long says. "People really enjoyed it. I encourage people to spend their money locally just because of the positive impact that can have for our community."

Weekend on 11/22/2018