THE WEEKEND TEN

1 QUACKS

Ducks and people alike are quacking at downtown Stuttgart's annual Wings Over the Prairie festival. The carnival, arts and crafts fair, exhibit, races, gumbo and, of course, duck-calling contests continue through Saturday. General admission is free; there are fees for some activities. Call (870) 673-1602 or visit stuttgartarkansas.org. See Are We There Yet? on Page 4E.

2 COMEBACK

The Phantom (formerly of the Opera) and Christine Daae discover that Love Never Dies at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street at Broadway, Little Rock, as the touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera sequel continues its run 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $33-$97. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 KNICKKNACKS

Find some unique gifts and support local businesses and craftsmen at the Think Big Shop Small event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the River Market District, 300-400 blocks of President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 320-3500 or visit rivermarket.info. See story on Page 4E.

4 WISECRACKS

Buddy, one of Santa's elves, discovers the reason he doesn't fit into the workshop is because he's really human, so he gets Santa's permission to journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas in Elf the Musical (music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, based on the 2003 film), opening Friday and running through New Year's Eve at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday -- 12:45 p.m. Wednesday matinees only Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and 12 (no Wednesday evening shows). Doors and buffet open 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $33-$35, $23 for children 15 and under; show-only tickets $25 and $15. Special prices and bonuses for the New Year's Eve show. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

5 TACK-Y

Tape may seem like a normal, everyday, utilitarian thing in the kitchen drawer, but it takes on new life at "Tape and Tunnels," the new exhibit featuring tunnels and slides built out of packing tape, at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. It's up through March 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for youngsters 12 and younger, adults 60 and older, teachers, Little Rock city employees and active and retired military. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

6 HUMPBACK

Even dinosaurs are getting ready for Christmas. The Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs, is taking advantage of its new outdoor "DinoTrek" exhibit by presenting its first Dino-Lites holiday lighting display, decorating each dinosaur with hundreds of lights. The display starts 5-7 p.m. Friday and continues Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21. Admission is $10; $8 for children 3-12, senior citizens 65 and up, teachers and active and retired military. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

7 THROWBACKS

Step back in time to the early 1800s, see how people lived, dressed and worked, for the 21st Annual Petit Jean Mountain Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday Petit Jean State Park, 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road, Morrilton. Re-enactors will demonstrate survival skills used by Arkansas pioneers as well as a variety of demonstrations, including muzzleloading rifles and tomahawk throwing; take a peek inside of a sutler's trade tent, take part in pioneer children's games and stroke some wild animal furs. Admission is free. Co-presenter is the Early Arkansaw Reenactors Association. Contact the park for a schedule. Call (501) 727-5441, email petitjean@arkansas.com or visit petitjeanstatepark.com.

8 STALAC(TITES)

Singers will make the rocks resound as Caroling in the Caverns gets underway Friday at Blanchard Springs Caverns, between Mountain View and Fifty Six, various times Friday-Sunday, Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-16. Start from 6661 Arkansas 14, Fifty-Six, turn right and drive one mile and follow road signs directing you to the caverns. Tickets are $25; visit yourplaceinthemountains.com (under the "events" tab, click on the picture with the truck). Call (870) 269-8068.

9 NUTCRACK(ER)

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet brings its touring production of The Nutcracker, incorporating a cast of area children, to Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Tickets are $19-$52 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit the website, waltonartscenter.org.

10 BLACK (FRIDAY)

Online sales have somewhat taken the sails out of Black Friday, but as long as dedicated shoppers are willing to skip Thanksgiving football game scores and sit out overnight in front of big-box stores hoping to score a loss-leader 60-inch-plus TV or the door-buster-du-jour, the tradition continues. Be patient when approaching the principal intersections near malls and multiple retail centers wherein traffic will clog. Bear in mind the verse from the Book of Amazon: "Thou shalt not trample thy neighbor for the sake of a bargain-basement electronic gadget." Shop 'til you drop, but please, be careful out there.

