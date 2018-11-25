2 men sentenced for exploiting kids

Two Arkansas men were sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to child-exploitation charges, according to a news release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Christopher Williams, 29, of Little Rock was sentenced to 40 years in prison on four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Steven Eldridge, 64, of Melbourne was sentenced to 10 years in prison on four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

"The Cyber Crimes Unit at the Attorney General's office works diligently to protect Arkansas children and families," Rutledge said in the release. "I am committed to getting these predators out of our neighborhoods and off the internet."

Williams was arrested in 2017, and Eldridge was taken into custody earlier this year.

State Desk on 11/25/2018