COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Monday

Holiday Lights

SEARCY — Harding University invites the local community to the annual campus holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on the front lawn near the David B. Burks American Heritage Building. The festivities will include free hot chocolate, carolers and the opportunity to stroll around campus and view the lights, which will remain on display until Jan. 7. For more information, visit harding.edu/lights.

Tuesday

Harding Chorus Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Chorus will present a concert at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall at Harding. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call Harding’s music department at (501) 279-4343.

Thursday

Tree-Lighting Ceremony

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe invites all to its Tree-Lighting Ceremony from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in The Grove behind the State Hall Building on the Beebe campus. There will be free refreshments, hayrides, a visit from Santa Claus and live music featuring the ASU-Beebe Chamber Singers and Symphonic Band, the Beebe High School Marching Band and Chamber Choir, and the Beebe Middle School Choir. For more information, visit www.asub.edu.

Winter Wonderland 3K and Fun Run

BATESVILLE — Batesville Montessori School, 195 N. 11th St., with the city of Batesville, will host the White River Winter Wonderland 3K and Fun Run on Thursday. Racing bibs and T-shirt pickup will begin at 5 p.m., with race lineup at 6 and the race at 6:30. The fee is $30 for adults, $20 for children 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger. Race T-shirts may be picked up at Any Events, 2080 Harrison St., Suite C, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. There will be an ugliest sweater contest. An after party will take place at the Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. For more information or to register, call Monica St. John at (870) 612-2945 or Brook Taylor at (870) 612-2667; email batesvillept@gmail.com; or visit www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/the-white-river-wonderland-3k-fun-run.

String Orchestra Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present a concert featuring the Harding String Orchestra at 7 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium at Harding. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the music department at (501) 279-4343.

Friday

Holidays in Whoville

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host its eighth annual Holidays in Whoville from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the John E. Miller Education complex at Ozarka. Families are invited to attend this free Dr. Seuss-themed night, which will feature festive stations for the kids to do coloring activities and play games, treats prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department and pictures with Santa. In the case of inclement weather, the event will not be rescheduled. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, director of Advancement, at (870) 368.2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Flute Recital

SEARCY — Mallory Harrison will give a flute recital at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall at Harding University. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call Harding’s music department at (501) 279-4343.

Genealogy Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., will host a genealogy program, Listening to Native American Stories, presented by George Lankford, at noon in the library’s second-floor meeting room. Attendees will be eligible to win a door prize. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

Friday and Saturday

Home for Christmas Choral Concert

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Cherokee Village Community Chorus will present a concert titled Home for Christmas at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Omaha Center. Tickets are $5 each.

CARTI Auxiliary Annual Luminaries

SEARCY — The CARTI Auxiliary will once again light up the White County Courthouse, 300 N. Spruce St., with luminaries on Friday and Saturday. Anyone who would like to sponsor a luminary for $10 may call (800) 451-3351. The sale of the luminaries supports the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute on South Main Street.

Saturday

Santa at Ozarka College-Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Santa will visit Ozarka College-Mountain View from 1:30-3 p.m. All are invited to bring a camera to this free event and take photos with Santa. Cookies will be served. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter, director of Ozarka College-Mountain View, at (870) 269-5001 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Christmas in the Village

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St., will host its annual Christmas in the Village from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. The late-19th-century village will be decorated in the style of the late 1800s with live trees, fresh greenery, popcorn strings and other natural and handmade decorations. All buildings will be open for touring. The event will feature pioneers in period costumes, Christmas music by carolers and other musicians, and sugar cookies and hot cider. Santa will be there with his sleigh to hear children’s Christmas wishes. Bring a camera for photos with Santa. For more information, call (501) 580-6633.

Santa at Ozarka College-Ash Flat

ASH FLAT — Santa will be at Ozarka College-Ash Flat from 10:30 a.m. to noon before the parade on Saturday. All are invited to bring a camera to this free event and take photos with Santa. Cookies will be served. In the case of severe weather, the event may be canceled. For more information, contact Angela Phipps, director of Ozarka College-Ash Flat, at (870) 994-7273 or angela.phipps@ozarka.edu.

Mount Tabor Craft Fair

CABOT — The Mount Tabor Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Brown Bag Ministries. For more information, call the church at (501) 843-1084.

ONGOING

Ice-Skating Rink

BATESVILLE — A 40-by-40-foot ice-skating rink under the Riverside Park Amphitheater will be open through Dec. 31. The open-skate schedule is 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturdays; and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The cost to skate is $5 per person. Party reservations will be available for Sunday evenings for $125 per hour with a 30-skater maximum. To make a reservation, call Batesville Parks and Recreation at (870) 698-2427 or visit

www.batesvilleparks.com.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

The Arkansas Educational Television Network and libraries across the state have partnered to sponsor the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive as a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor. The drive will continue through Friday. In the Three Rivers Edition coverage area, donate new or gently worn sweaters at the Cabot Public Library, the Carlisle Public Library or the Marjorie Walker McCrary Public Library in Lonoke. Local charities and The Salvation Army of Arkansas will distribute sweaters collected in the drive.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Feed the Veterans

CABOT — The Feed the Veterans food pantry, 214 Rainbow Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month. The pantry, which lets veterans shop for the items and amounts they need, serves military veterans, their spouses and children younger than 18. Retirees, guardsmen and reservists are welcome. The only requirement is proof of military service — a DD-214 or a Veterans Affairs Health Care card or military ID. For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page, page@feedtheveterans.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building on the Harding University campus. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eye glasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, go to Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Searcy Tour of Homes

SEARCY — Women for Harding will host the 36th annual Searcy Tour of Homes from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2. Guests can view Christmas decor during the tour of five local homes. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the tour and can be purchased at hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4276.

Chamber Singers Concert

SEARCY —The Harding University Department of Music will present a concert featuring Harding’s Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the music department at (501) 279-4343.

Piano Recital

SEARCY — Penny Chen will give a piano recital at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall at Harding University. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call the music department at (501) 279-4343.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are all invited to attend.

Springtime in the U.K.

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center will present Springtime in the U.K., a pictorial essay highlighting places visited, including castles, landmarks and scenic views of England and Scotland, by Lee Phillips, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Indian Hills Club, 337 Snead Drive. This free event is hosted by the Fairfield Bay Rotary Club. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Who Feast

RUSSELL — A Who Feast fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the old Russell School. Tickets are $7, and food will be provided by the Silver Dollar Grill. More information is available by calling Brenda Poole at (501) 278-6249.

Freemans Christmas Banquet

JUDSONIA — Rowland Promotions will present the eighth annual Freemans Christmas Banquet at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center in downtown Judsonia. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for the full dinner and concert. Canned goods and toys for local families in need will be collected. For tickets or information, call or text Robert Rowland at (501) 388-6828. Mail ticket requests to Robert Rowland, P.O. Box 251. Judsonia, AR 72081; or visit www.the-freemans.com/appearances. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted. Purchase tickets by Dec. 3.

Searcy KLIFE Christmas Fun Run

SEARCY — Searcy KLIFE will host its fourth annual It’s a Wonderful KLIFE 5K/1M fun run at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 in Downtown Searcy. The run will start in front of the Courthouse Square. The fun run is for people of all ages and activity levels, with trophies and medals for multiple age groups. To register, call (501) 593.3666 or visit racesonline.com/events/it-s-a-wonderful-klife. For more information, visit Facebook, Instagram or www.searcy.klife.com.

Powhatan Historic State Park Holiday Open House

POWHATAN — All are invited to see Powhatan Historic State Park decked out in its Victorian Christmas finery at the park’s Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Courthouse. Admission is free to this family-oriented day of crafts, tours, activities and refreshments. For a schedule, contact the park as the event draws near at (870) 878-6765 or powhatan@arkansas.com.

AARP Drive Smart Course

CABOT — An AARP Drive Smart Course will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. The instructors are Deborah Landers and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to bring a sweater or jacket because the room is usually cool. To register for the class, call Jean Davenport at (501) 843-5694.

Apple Basket Weaving Workshop

POWHATAN — An Apple Basket Weaving Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Courthouse at Powhatan Historic State Park. Participants will learn to weave an apple basket and are asked to bring a sack lunch. The workshop fee is $30, and all supplies will be provided. To reserve a space, call (870) 878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.