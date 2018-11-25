COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 26

Knit Club

BENTON — Knitting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to learn to knit at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The knit club will meet at 10 a.m. to share ideas and techniques. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 1 to 3 are invited to a story time featuring songs, a flannel story, board books and more at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Home-school Book Club

BRYANT — Children ages 2 and older are invited to the Home-school Book Club at 2 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Strings and Things

BENTON — Children in fourth through seventh grades are invited to read Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature snacks, discussion and an activity. Advance registration is required.

Very Important People

BENTON — Students in the second and third grades are invited to learn about famous inventors, pilots and chefs at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Makerspace 101

BRYANT — Children in grades three through five are invited to play with robots and coding games at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Nov. 27

Baby Story Time

BENTON — Infants up to 18 months old, accompanied by their caregivers, are invited for a story time and play at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Preschool Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn early literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information,

call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Time in the Makerspace

BRYANT — Students in grades seven through 12 are invited to work on a variety of projects from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Advance registration is required.

Elementary Engineers

BENTON — Students in kindergarten and the first grade are invited to join in building challenges at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Game On!

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play a variety of games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — All ages are invited to Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace at 5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Adultish Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 29

Baby and Me Story Time

BRYANT — Caregivers and infants up to 18 months are invited to participate in activities designed to encourage early growth and development at 9:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Home-school Hour

BENTON — Children ages 6 and older are invited to Home-school Hour for makerspace, geography, cooking, engineering and more activities at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit or crochet hats and scarves for those in need from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Kids Can Code!

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to play with robots and coding games at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Nov. 29

Classic Games: Backgammon

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn the classic game backgammon from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens Tech Movie Premiere

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Drama Teens Tech Movie Premiere at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature a showing of the movie the teens wrote, directed, filmed and edited. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from the Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 30

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to create trivet crafts at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

A Festival of Christmas Performances

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University School of Fine Arts will present its annual A Festival of Christmas performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12. For more information, call (870) 245-5555.

The Nutcracker

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Children’s Dance Theatre Co. will present The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at LakePointe Church, 1343 Albert Pike Road. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. Preferred seating is available for $15 for students or $30 for adults. For more information, visit hscdtc.org or call (501) 655-6815.

Ongoing

Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre will present Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again Dec. 7 and 8, and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 at 170 Ravine St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — Holiday Lights at Garvan Woodland Gardens is on display from 5-9 nightly, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The display features 5 million lights in natural settings, as well as a 50-foot holiday tree. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Garvan Gardens members are admitted free. For tickets or more information, call Garvan Woodland Gardens at (501) 262-9300.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Sweater Drive

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Educational Television Network and libraries across the state, including the Garland County Library in Hot Springs, have partnered to sponsor the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive as a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor. The drive will be held through Friday. People are asked to donate new or gently worn sweaters to the Garland County Library. Local charities and The Salvation Army of Arkansas will distribute sweaters collected in the drive.

Justus Fine Art Gallery November Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The November exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features a solo exhibit of paintings and monoprints by Tony Saladino of Hurst, Texas, as well as sculpture and woodwork by Robyn Horn, Jill Kyong, Sandra Sell and Gene Sparling, and ceramics by Kari Albright and Michael Ashley. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at

5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street in Benton. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Oaklawn Rotary Christmas Parade

HOT SPRINGS — The 2018 Oaklawn Rotary Christmas Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Hot Springs, and the rain date will be Dec. 4. The parade’s theme is “Christmas Vacation.” Groups, businesses and organizations are encouraged to enter floats for a fee of $50 or $25 for pageant winners. Proceeds will go to the Oaklawn Rotary to support Garland County charities and scholarships. Trophies will be awarded for various categories. For more information, email hotspringschristmasparade@gmail.com.

Christmas Scramble Golf Tournament

HOT SPRINGS — National Park Medical Center will present the 35th annual Christmas Scramble Golf Tournament, to benefit the Kamo’s Kids Foundation, on Dec. 7 at the Hot Springs Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 am, and the shotgun start will be at 10:30 a.m. The fee for the tournament is $125 per player or $500 per team of four. To register, contact Heather Buckley at (501) 620-2705 or heather.buckley@npmchs.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.