Miami knocks off Pittsburgh in rout

Miami running back DeeJay Dallas (13) ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown and ran 3 yards for another touchdown in the Hurricanes’ 24-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

MIAMI 24, NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards and a long touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran back a punt for one of his two scores and Miami closed its regular season by knocking off No. 24 Pittsburgh 24-3 on Saturday.

Dallas also had a rushing touchdown for the Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Homer is up to 969 yards this season, and would have a chance to become the 10th runner in Miami history with a 1,000-yard season if he gets 31 in the bowl game. His career rushing total is now 1,979 yards, which moved him four yards past Frank Gore for 12th on the Hurricanes' list.

Kenny Pickett completed 14 of 22 passes for 130 yards for Pitt (7-5, 6-2), which had already locked up the ACC's Coastal Division and a berth in next weekend's conference title game against Clemson. It was a reversal of last season, when Miami had the Coastal clinched and lost to Pitt in the regular-season finale for both clubs.

Pitt was held to 200 yards.

Homer's 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter put Miami up 17-3, and matched the longest scoring run of his Miami career. It also continued his knack for breaking big plays for scores; he has 12 rushing TDs for the Hurricanes, the average length of them being 27 yards.

NO. 12 PENN STATE 38, MARYLAND 3

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Trace McSorley completed 12 of 22 passes for 230 yards and had a hand in three touchdowns to help No. 12 Penn State rout Maryland.

McSorley added 64 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Nittany Lions (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten. He threw a 34-yard bullet through freezing rain to KJ Hamler on the game's first play, sprinted downfield to throw a block that opened Miles Sanders up for a 35-yard run on the next, then skipped into the end zone from 3 yards out to cap the quick opening drive.

McSorley added another touchdown run two possessions later when he scrambled through a pair of defenders up the middle for 20 yards and a 14-3 lead.

NO. 19 NORTHWESTERN 24, ILLINOIS 16

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Clayton Thorson accounted for three touchdowns, Isaiah Browser rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries and No. 19 Northwestern beat Illinois for its seventh consecutive Big Ten win.

Thorson completed 12 of 18 passes for 110 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a score, and Bowser posted his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

The Wildcats (8-4, 8-1) will face No. 10 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game next weekend in Indianapolis.

Illinois (4-8, 2-7) lost for the sixth time in seven games. AJ Bush Jr. completed 23 of 39 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Ricky Smalling finished with seven receptions for 72 yards and a TD.

NO. 20 SYRACUSE 42, BOSTON COLLEGE 21

BOSTON -- Eric Dungey ran for three touchdowns and threw for 362 yards and three more scores to lead No. 20 Syracuse to a victory over Boston College.

The Orange (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) gave up the first score of the game and then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, starting with a 75-yard pass from Dungey to a wide-open Sean Riley. BC fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Dungey's 4-yard run to make it 14-7 and the Eagles (7-5, 4-4) never got any closer.

Dungey followed with a 2-yard touchdown run and also scored on an 18-yard quarterback sneak right before the half to give the Orange a 28-14 lead.

Sports on 11/25/2018