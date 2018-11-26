• Carlos Garcia, 35, was charged in Huntington Station, N.Y., in the robberies of several businesses, including a deli from which he was chased away by a machete-wielding owner before attempting to rob a nearby deli owned by the sister-in-law of the first deli's owner, police said.

• Charles Kachmar, a teacher at Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville, Ga., was awarded $30,000 by Harbor Freight Tools, which is also giving $70,000 to his metals and welding program, after being named a first-prize winner in a national "Tools for Schools" contest.

• Brian Maynard, a North Carolina Highway Patrol sergeant, pulled over a van for speeding, but instead of giving a ticket helped deliver Jimmy and Laura Baker's daughter on the roadside, calling the experience both "scary" and "rewarding."

• Frankie Lee Jones, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in the hit-and-run death of a tow-truck driver after, court records show, he told police he drank six or seven beers and was driving on a revoked license before the crash on Interstate 35.

• Lori Mueller, superintendent of Baraboo, Wis., schools, said in a letter to parents that free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

• Greg Snowden, Mississippi's Republican House speaker pro tempore, pleaded no contest to drunken-driving charges in Meridian, but will be placed in a nonadjudication program for first-time offenders and will lose his license for 120 days.

• Mason Bynum, chief deputy in Dale County, Ala., said an argument between two brothers at a home near the Fort Rucker U.S. Army post ended in gunfire, leaving one brother dead and the other in jail.

• Mary Thomas-Johnson of Ferguson, Mo., two family members and a dog escaped a fire at her home after she was awakened by a smoke alarm that was installed days earlier by Ferguson Fire Department and American Red Cross officials.

• Harold Ehrenberg and his wife, Tina, of Mandeville, La., who were tidying their home before Thanksgiving guests arrived, found a $1.8 million Lotto ticket on a nightstand, the Louisiana Lottery Commission said, adding the ticket was set to expire Dec. 6.

A Section on 11/26/2018