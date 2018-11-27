Sheriff: Arkansas deputy shoots suspect after patrol car rammed

A sheriff's deputy shot a theft suspect and after the man rammed a patrol unit and drove toward him with a vehicle early Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a possible stolen vehicle at a car wash in the 3900 block of Arkansas 7 near Hot Springs Village shortly after midnight, according to a statement by the Garland County sheriff's office.

Once there, authorities found a white Mitsubishi Galant that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. It was occupied by 22-year-old Dillon Ellis of Hot Springs, the statement read.

Two deputies reportedly maneuvered their vehicles in an attempt to block in the car.

But Ellis reversed the Galant into one of the patrol vehicles before accelerating forward toward a deputy, the statement said. The deputy, whose name wasn't released, then shot him one time, according to authorities.

Officials said both Ellis and the deputy whose vehicle he struck were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The deputy who opened fire will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome, according to the statement.

Authorities said Ellis is an active parolee on absconder status and will be charged with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving with other charges pending. Court records show Ellis pled guilty to fleeing in 2016, and again in a separate incident in 2017.