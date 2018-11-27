Man found dead in LR apartment

Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man fatally shot in a Little Rock apartment complex Monday night.

The victim was a black man who appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Officers received a call about the shooting at 6:37 p.m. When they responded to the scene, they found the man dead inside an apartment at Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer St. He had been shot multiple times.

The police do not have any confirmed information about the shooter, but a person did arrive at Arkansas Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday evening, Ford said.

Officers will be investigating any possible connection and interviewing witnesses.

The first homicide of the year was at Eastview Terrace Apartments on Jan. 8, making this the second homicide at the apartments this year.

Metro on 11/27/2018