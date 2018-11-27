Texans in rush to win eighth game in row

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after connecting with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Houston Texans set a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory by beating the Tennessee Titans 34-17 on Monday night.

WR Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns as a Texan, and Lamar Miller ran for 162 yards, including a 97-yard TD.

The Texans became the first team in NFL history to win eight games in a row after starting 0-3. They lead Indianapolis by two games in the AFC South.

The Texans trailed by 10 early before reeling off 27 consecutive points. Tennessee (5-6) finally scored again on a 48-yard reception by Corey Davis late in the third quarter, but the second TD by Thomas -- this one for 10 yards -- made it 34-17 with just more than eight minutes left.

Marcus Mariota, who missed the second half of last week's game after suffering a stinger, was 22 of 23 for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns. He completed his first 19 passes before an incompletion with just more than a minute remaining in the game.

Miller's 97-yard breakaway in the second quarter made it 21-10. It was the longest run in franchise history and the longest run in the NFL since his dash of the same length for a touchdown on Dec. 28, 2014, while with the Dolphins. He's now the only player in league history with two career rushing touchdowns of 95 yards or longer.

The Titans went ahead 3-0 on their first possession, and Jonnu Smith had a career-long 61-yard catch-and-run touchdown that extended their lead less than halfway through the first quarter.

Houston got going after that, cutting the lead to 10-7 when Thomas grabbed his first touchdown since being traded from Denver on Oct. 30, a 12-yard grab with about six minutes left in the quarter.

Watson put the Texans on top when he scrambled 15 yards for a score on the first play of the second quarter.

The Titans went for it on fourth-and-inches from the 3 later in the second, but tight end Luke Stocker was stopped for no gain.

Miller's long TD, which helped Houston set a franchise record with 281 yards rushing, came on the next play.

