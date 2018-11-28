Otey and parents enjoy visit from Arkansas coaches

CB commit Adonis Otey and family with safeties coach Ron Cooper and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

Arkansas cornerback commitment Adonis Otey was all smiles on Monday while spending time with his future coaches.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, safeties coach Ron Cooper and receivers coach Justin Stepp visited Otey and his teammate and Arkansas receiver commitment Trey Knox at school and later at dinner.

“We just had a normal conversation,” Otey said. “They were just asking my family how they were and saying they couldn’t wait to get me to Arkansas.”

Otey, 6-0, 170 pounds of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others before choosing the Razorbacks.

His parents are thrilled with Otey’s decision to be a Razorback.

“They seem to love it, especially the coaches and how they treat me,” Otey said.

Otey recorded 65 carries for 667 yards and eight touchdowns and 13 receptions for 380 yards and five more touchdowns this season.

Visits during the contact period can be an opportunity for prospects and parents to learn more about schools, but Otey said his parents were fully informed during his official visit in October.

“They didn’t ask any questions because they were answered when I took my official,” Otey said.

Otey explained why he and the other members of the 2019 recruiting the class have stayed strong despite a difficult season for the Hogs.

“Because it’s hard to adapt to a new system the first year. It takes time,” Otey said.

He and Smith are rarely out of touch.

“It’s great. We talk on the phone a lot and we text just about every day,” Otey said.