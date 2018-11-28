Arkansas National Guard issues smoke alert for prescribed burn in North Little Rock

The Arkansas National Guard says smoke may be visible starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday due to a prescribed burn in North Little Rock.

The prescribed burn will take place on approximately 330 acres of land on Camp Robinson, according to a news release.

The smoke from Thursday’s burn may be visible to some portions of the surrounding community, the release stated. On Tuesday, officials burned approximately 10 acres on Camp Robinson, according to an earlier statement.

The National Guard intends to use these prescribed burns to reduce the amount of natural fuel on the ground, bringing down the wildfire risk to surrounding communities and benefiting wildlife, the release stated.