Police name suspect in shooting that killed 3 people, injured boy in Little Rock

This wanted flier posted on the Little Rock Police Department Facebook page provides details about Joshua Milik Williams, a suspect named in a Nov. 16 shooting that killed three people and injured a fourth.

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a suspect in a shooting that killed three people and injured a boy earlier this month and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Joshua Milik Williams is wanted in connection with the Nov. 16 shooting in the 4400 block of West 14th Street.

Officers arrived shortly before 11 p.m. that night and found an injured teen lying outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Authorities later discovered a wrecked black Jeep Renegade containing three additional shooting victims: Kennelle Anderson, Latija Lucky and Carrington Williams.

Williams died at the scene, and Lucky and Anderson died after being transported to a local hospital.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.