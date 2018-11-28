Reading Nook

For her 11th cookbook, Ina Garten — the Emmy-winning force behind the Food Network's The Barefoot Contessa — turns her attention to passing along easy-to-apply tips that she has gleaned from professionals, her own career and her busy test kitchen.

"My goal with this book is that everyone will have the tools and information to cook totally delicious and professional-looking dishes every time," she writes in Cook Like a Pro (Clarkson Potter, $35). "And even better — your family and friends will love you for it! How great is that?"

The 272-page book includes a variety of thoroughly tested recipes accompanied by mouth-watering photographs that will take you from cocktails through dessert.

Food on 11/28/2018