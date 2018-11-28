Theft suspect shot; deputy injured as vehicle rammed

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County sheriff's deputy shot and injured a theft suspect at a carwash early Tuesday after the man rammed a patrol unit, injuring another deputy, authorities said.

The suspect, Dillon Ellis, 22, of Hot Springs, was transported by emergency medical personnel to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't life-threatening, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The deputy whose vehicle was struck also was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The release did not identify either deputy.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and the deputy involved [in the shooting] will be placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the release said.

The release said Ellis is an active parolee with an absconder status. Once he is released from the hospital, Ellis will be charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to life in prison, and theft by receiving, punishable by up to six years. Further charges are pending, the release said.

A gun was found in Ellis' possession at the time of his arrest, Sgt. John Schroeder said Tuesday.

The release said the deputies were responding to a call at a carwash in the 3900 block of Arkansas 7 north regarding a possible stolen vehicle.

The two deputies found a white Mitsubishi Galant that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. It was occupied by a man, later identified as Ellis, and was parked in a bay of the carwash, authorities said.

The deputies "maneuvered their vehicles in [an] attempt to block in the suspect vehicle with their emergency lights activated," the release said.

The Mitsubishi accelerated in reverse and "rammed a patrol unit," then "began to proceed forwards towards a deputy" who fired shots at the oncoming vehicle, the release said.

Ellis was struck by the gunfire, according to Schroeder.

State Desk on 11/28/2018