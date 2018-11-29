'Arkansas Life' magazine names new editor

A longtime writer and senior staff member for Arkansas Life was named the new editor of the magazine Thursday.

Jordan Hickey says he's excited to continue to tell great stories about the state he has fallen in love with.

“A lot of what I’ll be focusing on is something we’ve always sought to do: To make every issue better than the last, to explore the unexpected in a place that some people think they know already, and to celebrate the many reasons that we — like our readers — are proud to call this state home,” Hickey said.

Hickey joined Arkansas Life in 2013 after stops in New York City, Bolivia, Chicago, Colorado and Missouri.

For six years, Hickey has worked under editor Katie Bridges. Bridges has accepted a job with a custom publishing company in Phoenix, Ariz.

Hickey said this part of the country offers many wonderful opportunities for great storytelling.

“And every time I think that I’ve found the best it’s got to offer, sure enough there’s something even more remarkable around the bend," he added.

Arkansas Life is owned by WEHCO Media, the parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.