College football playoff schedules

Today at 2:38 a.m. 0comments

PLAYOFF SCHEDULES

All times Central

FCS Second round

Saturday's games

Jacksonville State (9-3) at Maine (8-3), 11 a.m.

James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), noon

Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 1 p.m.

Montana State (8-4) at North Dakota State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Duquesne (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-2), 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State (9-3) at Weber State (9-2), 3 p.m.

Nicholls State (9-3) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Quarterfinals

Saturday's games

Slippery Rock (11-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-0), 11 a.m.

Tarleton State (12-0) at Minnesota-Mankato (12-0), noon

Lenoir-Rhyne (12-1) at Valdosta State (11-0), noon

Ferris State (13-0) at Ouachita Baptist (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Quarterfinals

Saturday's games

Muhlenberg (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), 11 a.m.

RPI (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-1), 11 a.m.

St. John's (Minn.) (12-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

Bethel (Minn.) (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon

NAIA Semifinals

Saturday's games

Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (13-0), noon

Benedictine (Kan.) (12-1) at Kansas Wesleyan (13-0), 1 p.m.

Sports on 11/29/2018

Print Headline: College football playoff schedules

