PLAYOFF SCHEDULES
All times Central
FCS Second round
Saturday's games
Jacksonville State (9-3) at Maine (8-3), 11 a.m.
James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), noon
Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 1 p.m.
Montana State (8-4) at North Dakota State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Duquesne (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-2), 2 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State (9-3) at Weber State (9-2), 3 p.m.
Nicholls State (9-3) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.
Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Quarterfinals
Saturday's games
Slippery Rock (11-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-0), 11 a.m.
Tarleton State (12-0) at Minnesota-Mankato (12-0), noon
Lenoir-Rhyne (12-1) at Valdosta State (11-0), noon
Ferris State (13-0) at Ouachita Baptist (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Quarterfinals
Saturday's games
Muhlenberg (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), 11 a.m.
RPI (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-1), 11 a.m.
St. John's (Minn.) (12-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon
Bethel (Minn.) (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon
NAIA Semifinals
Saturday's games
Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (13-0), noon
Benedictine (Kan.) (12-1) at Kansas Wesleyan (13-0), 1 p.m.
Sports on 11/29/2018
Print Headline: College football playoff schedules
