Fleeing motorcyclist crashes into Arkansas State Police vehicle in North Little Rock, authorities say

A motorcyclist fleeing from state police in North Little Rock crashed into a trooper's vehicle Thursday afternoon, but neither the officer nor the rider were seriously injured, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police Sgt. Coty Williams said a trooper attempted to pull the motorcyclist over on a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, but instead the man led the trooper on a chase that ended on Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock. State police have not yet released the name of the motorcyclist, but Williams said the man is a wanted criminal.

Williams said the trooper was unharmed in the accident. The motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance, but authorities said he does not appear to be seriously injured.

After fleeing down Interstate 30 into North Little Rock, the man turned on to Curtis Sykes Drive and began circling a neighborhood just off the interstate before crashing into the side of a trooper's vehicle, police said.

The red Yamaha motorcycle was severely damaged, with pieces of plastic and mirror littering the roadway. The officer's vehicle had a damaged axel and had to be towed away.

North Little Rock police and North Little Rock firefighters responded to the scene, along with several other state police.