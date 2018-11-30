Defensive lineman reopens recruiting

Defensive tackle Carl Williams announced his decision to reopen his recruiting on Twitter on Friday evening after being committed to the Hogs since July.

Williams, 6-4, 324 pounds of Lufkin, Texas, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Houston and others. He made an official visit to Fayetteville in June.

The Razorbacks now have 23 public commitments, including three defensive tackles along with five defensive ends. The Hogs also have two private pledges.

The early signing period runs from Dec 19-21 while the traditional February signing day is the 6th.