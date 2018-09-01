CONWAY -- Another noteworthy opponent, another dramatic victory for Conway.

Quarterback Jovoni Johnson scored on a 5-yard run with 1:09 left in the game as the Wampus Cats erased a 21-point, second-half deficit to beat Bentonville 24-21 on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

"A flair for the dramatics, I can tell you that," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "For a first-year head coach, it's been truly amazing. Those kids never gave up, and we experienced just about every scenario you could in this one.

"These last two weeks have been nerve-racking, though."

The Wampus Cats, who knocked off El Dorado 48-41 in double overtime a week ago, had to battle back late to take down the Tigers (0-2), who let another late lead slip away for the second time in as many weeks.

The Tigers had a chance to put the game away on their final possession but were forced to punt after three plays netted three yards. Conway returned the short punt to Bentonville's 28 and moved inside its 10 in six plays before Johnson's touchdown gave the Wampus Cats the lead. The Tigers' last gasp ended when Conway defensive back Malik Benton intercepted Bentonville quarterback Easton Hughes with 19 seconds left.

Johnson finished 12 of 22 for 136 yards and 1 touchdown and carried 18 times for 74 yards for Conway (2-0). Running back Cary McClain ran 24 times for 164 yards and a score.

Hughes was 12-of-25 passing for 251 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions for Bentonville. Wide receiver Harrison Campbell caught 5 passes for 205 yards and a score while running back Preston Crawford rushed 18 times for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"We're just not finishing and putting teams away like we're capable of doing," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "I love the effort we're putting forth, and we're playing tough, but we're not getting it done in the win column. And it doesn't get any easier for us, not with Aledo (Texas) coming up.

"So we've got to put this one behind us and try to get better."

Conway was able to move the ball early on but hurt itself with penalties. But the Wampus Cats' defense held the Tigers in check long enough to allow the offense to put points on the board first midway through the second quarter.

After forcing Bentonville to punt on its third consecutive series to start the game, Conway took over on its own 36 and got a 26-yard field from Will Hogue to grab a 3-0 lead with 5:37 to go before halftime.

Hughes connected with Campbell for 77 yards on the second play of the Tigers' drive, and Crawford scored on an 11-yard run one snap later to put the Tigers in front.

Bentonville quickly added to its 7-3 halftime advantage in the third with another big play from Campbell. Hughes hit the senior on a crossing screen, and he raced 76 yards for a touchdown. Campbell struck again with a 10-yard scoring run with 5:13 left in the period to cap a five-play, 47-yard drive and give the Tigers a 21-3 lead.

Conway, however, stormed back and pulled within 21-17 after a 71-yard touchdown run from McClain with 5:13 showing in the third and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to wide receiver Will McKenna at the 8:32 mark of the fourth quarter.

