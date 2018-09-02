Sept. 2

National Championship Chuckwagon Races

CLINTON— The 33rd annual National Championship Chuckwagon Races will continue today at the Bar of Ranch. For more information, contact Contact Dan and Peggy Eoff or Dapple McCracken at (501) 745-5250 or (501) 745-8407. For a schedule of activities, visit www.chuckwagonraces.com.

Sept. 3

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed Monday for the observance of Labor Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Sept. 3, 11 and 18

Conway Women’s Chorus Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will have open rehearsals for the fall semester at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 11 and 18 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. This semester, the chorus will host a special production Dec. 1 and 2 to celebrate the centennial anniversary of World War I. Tickets will be available soon. For more information, visit www.conwaywomenschorus.org, email faulkneraarts@yahoo.com or call (501) 339-7401.

Sept. 4

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Student Center at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Tuesday.

Sept. 6

Homeowner Seminar

CONWAY — The Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild will sponsor a free homeowner seminar from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the new Conway Corp. building. A panel consisting of a Realtor, a builder, a mortgage banker, a representative of the Conway Historic District and a loan officer will make a presentation and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served. The seminar is offered in conjunction with the guild’s Tour of Homes and Shrimp Boil, to be held the same week. For more information or to make reservations, which are not required, call (501) 269-1066.

Sept. 8

AHPP Training Session

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will offer a free training session, beginning at 9 a.m., in the Diamond Room of the Department of Arkansas Heritage Building, 1100 North St. The session, for anyone interested in nominating a property to the National Register of Historic Places, will include background information on the register, the criteria for listing properties and instruction on completing a successful application. For more information, call the AHPP at (501) 324-9880 or email ralph.wilcox@arkansas.gov.

Ongoing

Ceramic and Drawing Exhibits

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will host two exhibitions through Oct. 11 — Peter Pincus: Color and Form, plus Artistic Processes: Drawings and More. The Pincus show features the ceramics of this New York-state artist, and he will give a workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20 in the Ceramics Studio in Schichtl Hall. Other events include a lecture, Brian Young’s The Spark of Creation: Drawings and Process, at 1:40 p.m. Thursday; a roundtable featuring Laurie Pincus, Liz Smith and Peter Pincus, with Brian Young moderating, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19; and a lecture, Peter Pincus on his process, at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 20, all in McCastlain Hall’s Lecture Hall 143. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the UCA College of Fine Arts and Communication at (501) 450-3293 or visit www.uca.edu/cfac.

TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in will begin at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church on Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Community Choir Opportunity

RUSSELLVILLE — The Community Festival Chorale, for singers ages 14 and older, is accepting new and returning singers for the fall semester. All newcomers must audition for part placement at the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 10, at the Arkansas Center for Music Education, 502 Tyler Road. The cost to participate is $50, with family discounts and tuition assistance available. To enroll or for more information, email info@ac-me.org, call (479) 219-5260 or visit www.ac-me.org.

The Magic of Sugarloaf Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Artist Joyce Hartmann’s new exhibit, The Magic of Sugarloaf, is at the Fairfield Bay Library Art Gallery, 369 Dave Creek Parkway. Hours are from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Hartmann studied art at Washington University in St. Louis, at Pittsburg State University in Kansas and at Pratt Community College in Kansas. View her artwork on her Web page, www.joycehartmann.com, and on Facebook.

Fairfield Bay Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Village Mall Gazebo. The market features certified naturally grown produce from the Gathering Place at Meadow Creek. All vendors are welcome to bring bumper-crop vegetables to sell. No preregistration is required.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table now sends home sack lunches to guests who come for lunch. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings at the altar of necessities such as cereal, peanut butter, shelf-stable milk, toilet paper, toiletries, hand soap and detergent to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information on the program or how to help, call the church office at (479) 968-3622.

Community Teaching Garden

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will have a community teaching garden in front of Freyaldenhoven’s nursery, at the corner of Siebenmorgen Road and Bob Courtway Drive. The group meets there at 9 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month through September. All are invited to attend and learn to grow their own food.

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month through Oct. 19 at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

St. Elizabeth Church Bazaar

MORRILTON — St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 89 St. Elizabeth Road, at the foot of Petit Jean Mountain, will host its annual church bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. An all-you-can-eat spaghetti and sausage lunch will be served until 2 p.m. at a cost of $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat free when with an adult. The event will feature bingo, a silent auction and bake sale, a kiddieland and a raffle, with prizes to include a trip to Branson and more. For more information or to order takeout dinners, call (501) 354-0631.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Sept. 11 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. A representative of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association-endorsed insurance agency will talk about retiree insurance changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, email Earlene Hankins at elh@windstream.net.

A Celebration of the Arts

MAUMELLE — Twenty-one artisans from Maumelle and surrounding areas will showcase their works from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church/Community Christian Church, 4001 Club Manor Drive, on Lake Willastein and behind Kroger. Work on display in the church sanctuary will include watercolors, oil paintings, photography, gourd painting, scarf painting, quilts, florals, chimes and macramé. The event will feature musical entertainment and art demonstrations, and there is no admission charge. Hot-dog plates with chips, cookie and a drink will be available for $6.

Tim Hawkins LIVE

RUSSELLVILLE — Comedian Tim Hawkins will return to The Center for the Arts main stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Pulling his material from everyday life, Hawkins points out the absurdity, and hilarity, of modern daily life. Tickets are on sale for $19 to $45. For more information, call The Center Box Office at (479) 498-6600 or visit www.russellvillecenter.net.

Financing Your Business

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Financing Your Business from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will explore sources of capital to start a business, including loans, grants and alternative financing options, as well as topics pertaining to achieving credit readiness. There is no charge to attend, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required by Sept. 17 by calling 479-356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Buddy Guy Concert

CONWAY — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. Guy’s 18-year-old protégé, Quinn Sullivan, will also perform. Guy has received seven Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award and 37 Blues Music Awards, among others. Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for students and children. Call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds.

