Tuesday

Candidate Forum

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Republican Committee will have a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. All candidates from all parties who will be on the ballot in Independence County are invited to share their visions, answer questions, and bring their literature and yard signs for distribution. All are invited to attend.

Legion Riders Meeting

CABOT — The Legion Riders, a group for veterans who are motorcycle riders and American Legion members, will meet at 7 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Friday and Saturday

Smokin’ on the White BBQ Championship

BATESVILLE — The Smokin’ on the White BBQ Championship, with more than $12,000 in prize money, will take place both days at Riverside Park, in conjunction with the 75th White River Water Carnival. The public is invited to the tour pit area next to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, beginning at 2 p.m.

Saturday, to donate $10 to the Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited in exchange for a sample plate from the competitors. For more information, contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at (870) 793-2378, or visit www.whiteriverwatercarnival.com.

Saturday

AHPP Training Session

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will offer a free training session, beginning at 9 a.m., in the Diamond Room of the Department of Arkansas Heritage Building, 1100 North St. The session, for anyone interested in nominating a property to the National Register of Historic Places, will include background information on the register, the criteria for listing properties and instruction on completing a successful application. For more information, call the AHPP at (501) 324-9880 or email ralph.wilcox@arkansas.gov.

The Fall Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will host The Fall Concert at 7 p.m. at the Ozarka College Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The concert will feature musicians Brad Apple, Gary Rounds, Irl Hees, Pam Setser, Sam Cobb and Tim Crouch. Tickets, at $20 each, will be available at Ozarka College, First Service Bank and Centennial Bank until Friday. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter, director of Ozarka College-Mountain View, at (870) 269-5600 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu. The concert’s rain location will be the Kenneth and Janice Sutton Lecture Hall at Ozarka College in Mountain View.

ONGOING

Teen Advisory Board

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., is taking applications for membership on its new Teen Advisory Board. Members will meet regularly to discuss teen programming, library materials and more with library staff, in order to help the library better serve teens. Membership is free and open to teens ages 13 to 19 with a library card. Meetings will be once a month, with dates to be determined based on availability of members. Applications are available at the library’s circulation desk. For more information, call (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

Total Body HIIT Class

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College in Melbourne is offering Total Body High Intensity Interval Training classes through Continuing Education, and new students are welcome. The classes, taught by Jamie Holley, will meet from 4:45-5:15 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 1, in Room C106 of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The course will cover a variety of cardio, strength and flexibility activities with circuit-style training, modified for beginning and advanced participants. The cost is $40, and $32 for students 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005 or fay.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

Art Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature an exhibit, Mexican Prints, from Sept. 17 through Oct. 12. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 279-4426.

Coding Club Programs

The White County Regional Library System will offer a new children’s Coding Club program, beginning the week of Sept. 10, at the Searcy Public Library, the Lyda Miller Public Library (Bald Knob), the Goff Public Library (Beebe), the Bradford Public Library, the Baldwin Memorial Library (Judsonia), the El Paso Community Library, the Pangburn Public Library and the Rose Bud Public Library. Registration for the free courses is open to children ages 5 to 12 on a first-come, first-served basis. To register a student or for more information, parents or guardians can call or visit their local library.

Welding Program at Ozarka College

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College now offers an Applied Science degree in welding, and the program is accepting applications for new students. The welding classes will be offered in Melbourne, Mountain View and Salem by program director/faculty Brad Houltzhouser. For more information, contact David Carpenter, division chair of Applied Sciences and Technologies, at (870) 368-2064 or david.carpenter@ozarka.edu; or Rylie Bevill, director of Admissions, at (870) 368-2013 or rylie.bevill@ozarka.edu.

The Magic of Sugarloaf Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Artist Joyce Hartmann’s new exhibit, The Magic of Sugarloaf, is at the Fairfield Bay Library Art Gallery, 369 Dave Creek Parkway. Hours are from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Hartmann studied art at Washington University in St. Louis, at Pittsburg State University in Kansas and at Pratt Community College in Kansas. View her artwork on her Web page, www.oycehartmann.com, and on Facebook.

Downtown Newport Farmers Market

NEWPORT — The Downtown Newport Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. The offerings include produce; jams, jellies and pickles; baked zucchini bread; handmade soaps; lemonade; fruit-infused water; and more.

Feed the Veterans

CABOT — Feed the Veterans, a veterans food pantry at 214 Rainbow Drive, is open the third Saturday of each month. The pantry, which lets veterans shop for the things and amounts they need, serves military veterans, their spouses and children younger than 18. Retirees, guardsmen and reservists are welcome. The only requirement is proof of military service — a DD-214 or a VA Health Care card or military ID.

Fairfield Bay Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Village Mall Gazebo. The market features certified naturally grown produce from the Gathering Place at Meadow Creek. All vendors are welcome to bring bumper-crop vegetables to sell. No preregistration is required.

Searcy Farmers Market

SEARCY — The Searcy Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on the Searcy Courthouse Square. Shoppers will find fresh produce, meat, homemade/baked goods and more.

Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open at Faith Presbyterian Church each Wednesday from 8 a.m. until vendors are sold out. Items available for purchase will include produce, plants, herbs and fresh baked goods.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting, with testing available, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

Dub Myers Memorial Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville’s benefit/fundraising event, the Dub Myers Memorial Golf Tournament, a four-person scramble, will take place Sept. 10 at the Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon, and tee time will be at 1 p.m. The registration fee is $85 per person or $330 per team. The tournament raises funds necessary for literacy and educational tools to encourage the community’s outreach initiatives. For more information, call Bob Colford at (501) 258-9269 or the Boys & Girls Club at (501) 982-1614. To register, visit www.jbgc.org, Southern Oaks or the Boys & Girls Club.

Cabot Lions Club Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, a four-person scramble, on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. This year’s event is in memory of Lion Rick Meadows. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team and includes green fees, a golf cart, two mulligans, door prizes and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For entry forms, email cabotlions@yahoo.com or call (501) 920-2122. The entry deadline is Tuesday. Proceeds from the event will provide schoolchildren and in-need adults with vision screenings, eye exams, eyeglasses and other benefits. For more information, call the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

Spin/Cycle Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College in Melbourne will offer spin/cycle classes through Continuing Education. There will be two sessions: Session A will begin at 4 p.m., and session B will begin at 5:30 p.m. All classes will be taught by Anna Richards and will meet Sept. 10, 17 and 24, and Oct. 1 in Room C106 of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The 30-minute courses will cover proper alignment and provide guidelines for gears, exertion and RPMs for various drill types. The classes are open to people of all fitness levels. The cost of four classes is $40, and $32 for students 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005 or fay.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Sept. 11 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. A representative of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association-endorsed insurance agency will talk about retiree insurance changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, email Earlene Hankins at elh@windstream.net.

Sons of the American Legion Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Microsoft Word Level 1

BATESVILLE — Microsoft Word Level 1 will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in Room 222 of the Main Campus Building at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Rhonda Byrd is the instructor. In this introductory course, students will learn the basics of document preparation, including character, paragraph and document formatting. The fee is $69. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Arts and Life Performance Series

SEARCY — As the first event in this year’s Arts and Life Performance Series, Harding University will host oboist Tom Gallant and the Tesla String Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Administration Auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

Introduction to American Sign Language

BATESVILLE — Introduction to American Sign Language will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 18, in Room 816 of the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Row Johns Library. Without using voice in this beginner class, students will receive an introduction to American Sign Language from instructor Jaa’lon Baker, who uses a low-stress natural approach to basic language acquisition and will promote awareness and understanding of and respectful behavior to deaf culture. The fee for six sessions is $50. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Vocal Recital

SEARCY — Vocalist Kaylynn Robison will give a recital at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall at Harding University. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call the music department at (501) 279-4343.

Trial by Jury Dinner

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will present a Trial by Jury Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the courthouse. After participants have a home-cooked meal and make dessert, they will take part in a trial like one that occurred in the same courtroom. Guests are asked to wear causal dress or a favorite 19th-century costume. Admission is $20, and reservations are required. For more information or reservations, call (870) 878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.

First Responder Course

BATESVILLE — A First Responder course will be offered from 4-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 18, in the Nursing Allied Health Building at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. The course, a prerequisite to EMT Basic Training, is designed to teach students emergency care for trauma patients. The instructor is Brent Gleghorn. The fee is $125, plus the cost of the textbook, approximately $133 plus tax. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Spanish Conversation I

BATESVILLE — Spanish Conversation I, for beginners or those with some knowledge of Spanish, will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 24, in Room 816 of the Row Johns Library at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Students will learn Spanish using the TV series Destinos as a springboard for conversation. The instructor is Tim Bennett, and the fee is $67. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Ballroom Dance

BATESVILLE — Ballroom Dance for couples will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 20 through Oct. 25, on the Auditorium stage in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Students will learn the basic steps for salsa, bachata, country swing and fox trot. Dancers of any skill level are welcome. The instructor is Samy Rash, and the fee is $80 per couple. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

MELBOURNE — FNBC Bank is the presenting sponsor for the Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament, a four-person scramble, set for Sept. 29 at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the students of Ozarka College. The entry fee is $300 per team and includes range balls, a golf cart, a light breakfast, lunch, a gift bag and 18 holes of golf, with mulligans available for $5 each. The hole-in-one prize is a car, donated by Freedom Ford. To register for the tournament, contact Suellen Davidson at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu. The rain date will be 9 a.m. Sept. 30.

American Studies Institute Lecture

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Michael Cox, former Federal Reserve chief economist, for the first presentation of Harding’s 2018-19 Distinguished Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Benson Auditorium. Admission to ASI lectures is free, and all events are open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

Jazz Band Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Jazz Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the music department at (501) 279-4343.

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All women are invited to a luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Arkansas Chapter of Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic women, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Registration will begin at 11. The theme is the Holy Angels. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch, praise and worship, and the featured speaker, Father Norbert Rappold, pastor of St. Peter the Fisherman in Mountain Home. First-time guests and their hostesses will be entered into a drawing for a special gift. For tickets, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, postmarked by Sept. 18, to Sharon Vander Zyl, 107 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call Vander Zyl at (870) 847-3095.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.