NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 24, NO. 14 MICHIGAN 17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brandon Wimbush connected on a long touchdown pass to help No. 12 Notre Dame jump out to a big first-half lead, Te'von Coney and the defense made it stand with a late takeaway, and the Fighting Irish beat No. 14 Michigan 24-17 on Saturday night as the rivalry returned after a three-year hiatus.

A Green-out crowd welcomed the Wolverines back to Notre Dame Stadium and the Fighting Irish scored fast on their first two drives against a defense loaded with future NFL draft picks. Chris Finke hauled in a deep throw from Wimbush that went through a defender's hands in traffic for a 43-yard score to put Notre Dame up 14-0 midway through the first half.

Jafar Armstrong's second touchdown, a 4-yard run with 3:55 left in the second quarter made it 21-3. Ambry Thomas gave the Wolverines a much-needed jolted with a 99-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, but otherwise the Michigan debut of quarterback Shea Patterson was mostly disappointing.

Michigan's only offensive touchdown came with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, when Karan Higdon rushed in from 3 yards to cut the lead to seven.

Patterson, the touted transfer from Mississippi, went 20 for 30 for 227 yards and faced steady pressure. Michigan got a final opportunity with 1:48 and got as far as its 45. Patterson was flushed out of the pocket, grabbed by Jerry Tillery and stripped by Khalid Kareem. Coney recovered the loose ball with 46 seconds and sealed Notre Dame's second consecutive victory against the Wolverines.

NO. 2 CLEMSON 48, FURMAN 7

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Freshman Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and Clemson scored on all five of his drives in a season-opening rout of Furman.

Lawrence was going 9 for 15 for 137 yards and no interceptions, and senior starter Kelly Bryant was 10 for 16 for 127 yards and a touchdown and ran five times for 44 yards and another score.

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 77, OREGON STATE 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With Coach Urban Meyer serving a suspension, new starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. had a record-setting day, throwing five touchdown passes to help Ohio State rout Oregon State.

Haskins was 22 for 30 for 313 yards. The five touchdowns and yards gained are records for a first-time Ohio State starter. Mike Weber rushed 20 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

NO. 7 OKLAHOMA 63, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 14

NORMAN, Okla. -- Kyler Murray, taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns to lead Oklahoma.

Murray connected on 9 of 11 passes in just under one half. The first-round Major League Baseball draft pick also ran for 23 yards on four carries. It was Murray's second college start since transferring from Texas A&M after the 2015 season.

NO. 10 PENN STATE 45,

APPALACHIAN STATE 38

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Amani Oruwariye intercepted Zac Thomas' pass in the end zone and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat Appalachian State.

Miles Sanders ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in overtime for the Nittany Lions. But Penn State let a 31-17 lead evaporate when Appalachian State scored on three consecutive possessions over 5:53 in the fourth quarter.

NO. 15 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 43,

UNLV 21

LOS ANGELES -- JT Daniels, the second freshman to start at quarterback in a season opener for Southern California, threw for 282 yards, and had a 43-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Daniels was 22 of 35, and fellow freshman St. Brown making seven receptions for 98 yards. The former Mater Dei High School teammates connected for their first college touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, with St. Brown getting a step behind cornerback Jericho Flowers on a post route to give USC a two-possession lead over the Rebels.

NO. 16 TCU 55, SOUTHERN 7

FORT WORTH -- Shawn Robinson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while playing only the first half in TCU's blowout of Southern.

The Horned Frogs scored on their first six drives to take a 38-7 lead before fellow sophomore Michael Collins, a former transfer from Penn, took over after halftime.

NO. 22 BOISE STATE 56, TROY 20

TROY, Ala. -- Brett Rypien passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Sean Modster had 167 yards receiving, to lead Boise State in a victory over Troy.

The Broncos raced to a 35-7 halftime lead over a Trojans team coming off an 11-win season, largely with the Rypien-to-Modster connection. Then, Tyler Horton and Boise State's defense mostly took over the scoring for the second half against Troy.

MARYLAND 34, NO. 23 TEXAS 29

LANDOVER, Md. -- Maryland emerged from a trying offseason with an upset of Texas, shaking off a lengthy weather delay to provide Matt Canada a satisfying victory in his debut as the Terrapins' interim coach.

After blowing a 24-7 lead, Maryland forced three turnovers in the final 6:09 and scored the game's final 10 points to stun the Longhorns in the opener for the second year in a row.

NO. 24 OREGON 58, BOWLING GREEN 24

EUGENE, Ore. -- Justin Herbert threw for five touchdowns and ran for another score as Oregon beat Bowling Green.

Herbert completed 10 of 21 passes for 281 yards and the 5 passing TDs were the most for a Duck in a season-opening game. He also rushed for 41 yards.

