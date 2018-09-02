HOT SPRINGS -- A Mountain Pine man was arrested on felony warrants Wednesday morning for holding a sawed-off shotgun to his father's back and threatening to shoot him and law enforcement officers in May, according to documents.

Joshua Allen Barnes, 37, of 1903 W. Glazypeau Road, was taken into custody near his home around 11 a.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, each punishable by up to six years in prison.

A court order barring Barnes from contact with the victim was issued with the warrants Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Barnes' father filed a report May 30 with the Garland County sheriff's office stating that he had gone to his property on West Glazypeau to check on his son. Barnes' father said he was in the residence with Barnes and Barnes' friend when his son became angry and "things got a little physical" and his son pushed him.

Barnes' father said his son went to get something so he turned around to leave and felt something hard against his back, the affidavit said. Barnes' father turned to see his son holding what he described as a short sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip, the document said.

He said his son threatened to kill him and to shoot his truck and fired one round outside, according to the affidavit, and the father said he left and went to a nearby church and called 911.

He said he heard more gunshots after he left and believed that Barnes' friend was still in the residence, according to the affidavit. He said he spoke with his son on the phone after deputies arrived, and Barnes told him he "shot [the friend] in the head and he was dead" and threatened to shoot and kill law enforcement officers if they showed up, threatening "it would be suicide by cop," the affidavit said.

Deputies verified that Barnes' friend was not in the residence and was alive, and warrants for Barnes' arrest were issued June 4.

Deputies spotted Barnes on Wednesday walking on the side of the road in the 2100 block of West Glazypeau Road carrying a shotgun and took him into custody without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 09/02/2018