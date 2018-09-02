FAYETTEVILLE -- With 10:35 to play in the second quarter, the Razorback Nation had something to cheer for the first time in way too long.

If it hadn't suffered from fumbilitis, Eastern Illinois looked like the better team in the first quarter. Going back to the end of last year, there was little to cheer about for the University of Arkansas against Missouri and Mississippi State.

At that precise moment Saturday, every perspiring fan -- which was the vast majority-- in Reynolds Razorback Stadium let out a cheer that echoed for blocks. Ty Storey had just passed 46 yards to Jordan Jones for a first down. It was the University of Arkansas' first drive into Panthers territory. The first real sign of a new offense.

At that precise moment, every perspiring fan had to wonder what quarterback controversy or why in the heck did Cole Kelley start?

What that second quarter was, though, was small-town Arkansas setting the tone for a 55-20 win.

Storey, from Charleston, would hit on touchdown passes to Smackover's Jones for 57 yards, and La' Michael Pettway -- a Nashville Scrapper -- for 48 yards. At the half, Pettway -- who also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass flat on his back -- had 5 catches for 93 yards. Jones had five for 132 yards.

For the masses yearning for a Razorbacks' highlight film against FCS Eastern Illinois, a quarterback was born.

In that second quarter, Storey was 10-of-13 passing for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns. His quarterback rating was 291.4. He appeared to look off his primary receiver and downfield quicker.

On a long, hot afternoon when a bunch of fans left at halftime with the Hogs leading 38-6, Storey was a tall drink of cold water.

Tthe Razorbacks struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground, and the defense was suspect against inside screen passes.

But everyone knew the four first-half fumbles -- one that was recovered by Bristol Guidry for a touchdown -- was too much for the Panthers to survive.

Chevin Calloway probably leads the nation in fumble recoveries, as he got the first two for the Razorbacks.

The fifth fumble led to a Storey touchdown by rush, but the real fun was watching D'Vone McClure, from Rixey, nail Panthers quarterback Johnathan Brantley from behind, sending the ball to the turf, where true freshman Bumper Pool -- who played like a veteran -- scooped and almost scored, falling 5 yards short. He returned it 60 yards, and Storey's 2-yard touchdown run made it 45-6.

It is easy, and also true, to say an ugly win is better than a pretty loss. Saturday's game wasn't pretty, but it wasn't hideous, either.

There were a lot of questions going into the game, and for a while it looked like the Razorbacks had picked up where they left off last season, but Storey probably played himself into the starting job next week at Colorado State.

The receivers seemed to have more speed and desire.

The defense started slow and was greatly helped by fumbles, but it settled down at times. While the unit has a ways to go, it does deserve credit for the fumbles because all of them were forced and recovered by Razorbacks. The defense did give up more than 350 yards to an FCS team.

No doubt there are more questions than the Hogs having just 63 rushing yards on 26 carries at the end of the third quarter. That isn't winning football in the SEC, and it may not be at Colorado State.

One answer was obvious Saturday, at least for this week: Ty Storey should be the starting quarterback.

