FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator John Chavis set a goal of forcing three turnovers Saturday.

The Razorbacks did even better than that.

The University of Arkansas defense forced five turnovers -- all on fumbles -- to give the offense a lot of help as the Razorbacks beat Eastern Illinois 55-20 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday to open the season.

It was the most takeaways for Arkansas since having six in a 30-0 victory over Ole Miss in 2014.

"Chief's scheme is an aggressive scheme," Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris said, using Chavis' nickname. "Us getting five this week, now we're going to shoot for at least six or more next week.

"You've got to have that confidence and that swagger. It's got to be a mentality for us."

The turnovers started early for EIU when Arkansas sophomore cornerback Chevin Calloway -- making his first start -- forced and recovered a fumble by quarterback Johnathan Brantley.

Calloway also recovered a fumble by receiver Aaron Gooch on EIU's third series, which was forced by linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

"We went out there and played with a lot of energy," Calloway said. "I was able to force that fumble and jump on the ball, and we started off good.

"I think the defense did a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback and getting after it."

The defense scored a touchdown to give Arkansas a 10-0 lead when tackle Briston Guidry recovered quarterback Harry Woodbery's fumble in the end zone. Tackle Armon Watts forced the fumble and was credited with sacking Woodbery.

"I felt like we moved the ball really well against them today," Brantley said of EIU gaining 357 yards. "The turnovers just hurt us, and it built up momentum for them."

The Razorbacks had to go just 32 yards for three touchdowns after three fumbles, and another fumble set up a field goal for a combined 24 points.

"Our defense did a great job," Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey said. "It took us a while to get rolling, but just to keep us in the game was big.

"And to have good field position like that, it helps out a lot. It's tremendous."

Arkansas nickel back D'Vone McClure blitzed and forced a fumble by Brantley -- who struggled to get a low snap -- on a fourth-and-1 play from the Razorbacks' 27 on EIU's first possession of the third quarter.

Linebacker Bumper Pool recovered the ball and ran 60 yards to the Panthers' 5, setting up Storey's 2-yard touchdown run.

"We were sending some pressure and I saw a bad snap, so I just turned the intensity up a little more," McClure said. "I'm coming off the edge about to make a play.

"You hear your named called, you go make a play, so I got my name called and I was put in a good position to succeed. I didn't even realize he fumbled until after I looked up and Bumper was down the field."

EIU Coach Kim Dameron said turnovers hadn't been a problem for the Panthers in preseason practice.

"We haven't done that in all fall camp," Dameron said. "Even in two scrimmages, we haven't really turned the ball over that much."

Dameron credited the Razorbacks' speed as well as Chavis' scheme for EIU's turnover issues Saturday.

"Coach Chavis is a legend in the SEC for his defensive game plan, and the things that he's done, and his players," Dameron said. "They've got some good players here, and they'll come around."

Arkansas' other takeaway was a fumble by EIU running back Isaiah Johnson forced by Harris and recovered by safety Santos Ramirez.

"I think there were many times out there on the sideline watching our defense, there were a lot of white jerseys that got to the football, especially early on in the game," Razorbacks Coach Chad Morris said. "When you can have that relentless pursuit of guys flying around with that energy and get one guy to get him stood up and get the other guys to get in there, that says a lot.

"We show clips of every NFL team that turns the ball over and defenses creating turnovers. It's a mindset. It's the way we talk it, the way we practice it. It's all about the ball mentality."

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 09/02/2018