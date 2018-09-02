Planning the 2018 Diamond Lakes Region Hospitality and Tourism Conference are Henderson State University employees, from left, Leah Hasley, Chelsea Goza, Ariana Alspaw and Patricia Sindelar. Planning has been ongoing in the HSU Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center since the close of the 2017 conference, which was also sponsored by the center.

— Building on the success of the first Diamond Lakes Region Hospitality and Tourism Conference in 2017, organizers in the Henderson State University Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center hope for an even bigger turnout this year.

The 2018 Diamond Lakes Region Hospitality and Tourism Conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8

at DeGray Lake Resort State Park in Bismarck. There will be a networking reception, which is included in the registration fee, from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7.

“The conference went really well last year,” said Leah Hasley, former director of the ASBTDC who now teaches in the HSU business school but is still involved in organizing the upcoming conference. “We had about 70 in attendance … maybe 100 total, counting the speakers and vendors. The room was pretty well packed.

“We are hoping for an even better attendance this year. This conference is designed for those who are interested in learning more about the hospitality and tourism industries in Arkansas. Specifically, this year’s conference will offer motivation and development for local businesses to create a destination for vacations.”

Co-sponsors of the event, along with ASBTDC, are the Diamond Lakes Travel Association, Clark County, Visit Hot Springs, the Diamond Lakes Visitor Center and DeGray Lake Resort State Park.

Other members of the ASBTDC staff working with Hasley in organizing this year’s conference are Chelsea Goza, a business consultant who has also accepted a teaching position in the business school this year; Ariana Alspaw, business consultant; and Patricia Sindelar, administrative specialist. Brandon Horvath, who will become the new ASBTDC director in September, will also be involved in the conference.

“We are especially looking for vendors to participate in this conference,” Hasley said. “Booths will be available at $250 each for tourism-related businesses or individuals.”

Goza, who was also a member of the 2017 planning committee, said this year’s conference will feature a shorter day.

“It was a really long day last year, and feedback from the participants reflected that,” she said. “So we have shortened the day’s agenda a little and are offering the panel-discussion sessions in two different sequences, which will be assigned randomly when the participants register. Everyone will still attend the same four sessions featuring the panel discussions, but they will be in a different order during the day.”

The conference will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by the welcome message at 9 a.m. Jim Dailey of Little Rock, tourism director for the state of Arkansas, will provide an update on tourism in Arkansas at 9:15 a.m.

The keynote speaker at the 12:15 p.m. lunch will be Robert Raines of Hot Springs, director of The Gangster Museum of America in Hot Springs; his topic will be “My Small Business Story.”

The four breakout sessions, set for 10:30, 11:10, 1:30 and 2:10, will feature panel discussions.

Networking breaks will be held at 10 and 1, when refreshments and items from the vendors will be available.

Breakout-session topics will include the following:

• The Power of Virtual Reality, presented by Dylan Roberts and Derek Huber of the Austin,Texas-based multimedia and virtual reality production company Freelance Society.

• Hospitality and Customer Service, presented by Michael Sindelar, general manager, DeGray Lake Resort State Park Lodge; Tiffany Bertram, owner, Tiffany’s Bed and Breakfast, Hot Springs; Will Byrd, owner, Will’s Cinnamon Shop, Hot Springs; and Kayla Kesterson, director of communications, workforce development and special events, the Arkansas Hospitality Association.

• Events, Festivals and Marathons, presented by Bill Solledar, special-events manager, Visit Hot Springs; Lance Howell, executive director, the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce; Benny Baker, director of sales, Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, Hot Springs; and Joe Jacobs, marketing and revenue manager, Arkansas State Parks.

• Building a Brand Through Great Service, presented by Kat Robinson, Tie Dye Travels food and travel writer.

“For the final session at 2:45 p.m., Meet Your Local Team, we have invited representatives from all of the counties in the Diamond Lakes Region — Pike, Clark, Garland and Hot Spring — to be available to visit with the conference participants,” Hasley said. “This will give everyone a chance to know who’s who in the area. Each county will be provided with a table to display pamphlets and other information about their area. And each county will have giveaways for the participants.

“We have also invited [U.S. Rep.] Bruce Westerman (R-4th District) and [U.S. Sen.] John Boozman (R-Ark.) to attend any or part of the conference, but have not heard back from them,” Hasley said.

The registration fee for the conference and reception is $75 per person: $50 for HSU employees; and $35 for HSU students. The deadline to preregister is Nov. 2. A block of rooms at DeGray Resort Lodge has been reserved for conference attendees; call (501) 865-5851 by Oct. 8 and mention the conference in order to get the conference room rate.

“Preregistration is key,” said Patricia Sindelar, who also helped organize the 2017 conference. “We have to know those numbers before the conference so we can plan accordingly. Registration may be done online at asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com.”

For more information about the conference, contact the HSU Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at (870) 230-5184 or hsu@asbtdc.org.