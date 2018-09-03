Fayetteville junior receiver Connor Flannigan’s play on the field is attracting the attention of college coaches, and it’s likely to increase.

His early-season play has garnered the interest of Tulsa, Kent State, Tulane and Louisiana-Monroe. Fayetteville coach Billy Dawson expects other schools to get involved.

“His recruiting is going to pick up here pretty good, I would imagine,” Dawson said.

Flannigan (5-10, 170 pounds) started the season with a bang with 13 receptions for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-28 victory over St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis. His speed and elusiveness left defenders grabbing air.

“Vianney tried to double him, but he’s hard to handle,” Dawson said.

Vianney safety Kyren Williams, a Notre Dame commitment, had issues trying to defend Flanigan.

“Obviously, Connor fared real well against him,” Dawson said. “He can screw people into the ground, he can turn you around, he can get your hips out of the place."

Flannigan followed up with with 8 catches for 89 yards in a 45-31 win over Owasso on Friday. He also had a 49-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“He’s a great route runner,” Dawson said. “If he’s not the hardest-working kid, he’s one of the hardest-working kids we got. He really likes what he does and really works on his craft.”

College coaches are just now discovering Flannigan. He was limited much of his sophomore season after having meniscus surgery on his right knee and had follow-up surgery in the spring. The injury kept him from attending college camps the past two summers.

“He was just trying to get healthy,” Dawson said.

Dawson believes Flannigan’s route running, elusiveness and speed make him a D-I prospect.

“I think thats the biggest thing that jumps off the page,” Dawson said. “He’s hard to tackle — hard to tackle in space, hard to get a handle on, and then he can outrun you. We try and play him a lot of different places.”

Flannigan’s father, Shawn, who is the receivers coach at Fayetteville, stands 6 feet tall. Connor added height and bulk over the last year and is expected to grow more.

“He’s probably gained 20 pounds since his sophomore year,” Dawson said.

Flannigan gets in done in the classroom, too.

“If he’s a not a 4.0 kid, he’s pretty close,” Dawson said.