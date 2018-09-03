PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Tigers victorious in Memphis

Bentonville High had its five top boys runners finish in the top 22 Saturday night and opened the season by winning the Brooks Memphis Twilight Classic at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

The Tigers compiled 73 points, followed by Franklin, Tenn., with 146 while Ballwin (Mo.) Parkway West was third with 242. Conway took fifth out of 51 teams competing, while Rogers High was 11th with 321 points.

Junior Lukas Pabst led Bentonville with his sixth-place finish as he covered the 5-kilometer course in the 16 minutes, 8.13 seconds while senior teammate Coleman Wilson was ninth at 16:24.65. Dawson Mayberry was 18th, followed by Daniel Graham at 21st and Dylan Mayberry at 22nd.

Bentonville took second place in the girls division with 116 points, 10 behind Parkway West, while Rogers finished third at 149. Tori Willis led the Lady Tigers with a fifth-place finish and a time of 19:05.19, while Lainey Quandt was 12th at 19:32.33.

Anna Jeffcoat was Rogers' best finisher as she took 13th at 19:36.05, followed by Hailey Day at 19:44.85.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fayetteville 3, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 1

Sophomore Rosana Hicks put down a match-high 20 kills to lead Faytteville to a 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16 win over Tulsa Bishop Kelley on Friday.

Senior Carly Unruh added eight kills, while Arianna Walter contributed eight blocks and Laney Daniels had 11 digs for the Lady Purple'Dogs (1-4).

COLLEGE SOCCER

John Brown edges Lyon

John Brown made David Moots' goal in the 82nd minute stand as the Golden Eagles remained unbeaten with a 1-0 victory Saturday over Lyon in Batesville.

Moots scored his second career goal on a loose ball after freshman Ari Johannesen redirected a Santiago Vanegas cross. John Brown (3-0) outshot Lyon (0-2) by a 12-5 margin.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Orange Beach, Ala., where they will play matches Thursday against William Carey (Miss.) and Saturday against Keiser (Fla.).

