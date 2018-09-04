A pedestrian died Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along a central Arkansas road, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said 25-year-old Montana Deviney of Greenbrier was walking along Salem Road in Conway when he was hit about 11:10 p.m. by a 2008 Chevrolet driving north.

The road was clear and the weather was dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 320 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.