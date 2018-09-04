TwiceSax opens the sixth season of Jazz in the Park on Wednesday in Little Rock’s Riverfront Park.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz in the Park

Instrumental jazz/funk/blues quintet TwiceSax opens the sixth season of Jazz in the Park, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the History Pavilion, just west of the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock's Riverfront Park, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (The closest entry point is on Ottenheimer Drive off of President Clinton Avenue.)

Sponsors are the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and the River Market, in partnership with Art Porter Music Education Inc. Admission is free. In case of rain, the performances will be in the River Market Ottenheimer Market Hall West Pavilion.

No coolers are allowed; beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be for sale, along with Jazz in the Park koozies, a portion of the proceeds for which benefit APME's scholarship fund. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, and there is some seating in the natural stone amphitheater at the History Pavilion.

Call (501) 375-2552 or visit the website, rivermarket.info.

THURSDAY

Perfect Blue

Japanese anime film Perfect Blue, the debut for director Satoshi Kon, screens at 7 p.m. Thursday in Japanese with English subtitles and, dubbed into English, Monday at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock. Both screenings will feature "exclusive bonus content."

The film follows a rising pop star who has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but as her fans aren't ready to see her go, she takes a recurring role on a popular TV show. Suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up dead.

Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com or PerfectBlueMovie.com.

Japanese anime classic Perfect Blue screens Thursday and Monday at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock.

