From left, Rodney Miller, 23, of Little Rock and Jerimiah Johnson, 21, of Little Rock - Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

A Little Rock resident who was shot in a disturbance last week in which he and another man were firing at each other was arrested days later, authorities said.

Rodney Miller, 23, was shot in his torso about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 28 and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Miller told officers he was shot by 21-year-old Little Rock resident Jerimiah Johnson outside a home in the 4900 block of West 30th Street.

Both men fired, but only Miller was struck, Ford said. He added that it was unclear what the argument was about that led to the shooting.

Records show Miller was arrested and booked at 5:30 p.m. Thursday into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving and unlawful discharge of a weapon. He remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Johnson was also arrested and charged with first-degree battery and terroristic act, according to a report. He did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Wednesday morning.