Pine Bluff running back Kemariea Wilkins (center) breaks away from Cabot defenders Justin Holland (35) and Hensolyne Dixon (91) during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Cabot. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES
There were plenty of interesting games on the second Friday night of the high school football season.
Fort Smith Northside had its way with Greenwood, 31-16. And few teams ever have their way with Greenwood. Thus Northside makes one of the biggest jumps in the history of our poll.
Fayetteville made high school football in Arkansas look good with a 45-31 victory over an Owasso team out of Oklahoma that was nationally ranked in some polls.
Cabot, beginning its final season with Mike Malham as head coach, shocked a talented Pine Bluff team, 35-14.
Conway proved it was for real with a 24-21 victory over Bentonville.
Let’s get right to the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- North Little Rock
- Fort Smith Northside
- Bryant
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Warren
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
CLASS 7A
- North Little Rock
- Fort Smith Northside
- Bryant
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Benton
- El Dorado
- Pine Bluff
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock McClellan
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
- Nettleton
CLASS 4A
- Warren
- Nashville
- Joe T. Robinson
- Hamburg
- Rivercrest
CLASS 3A
- Booneville
- Prescott
- Clinton
- McGehee
- Glen Rose
CLASS 2A
- Mount Ida
- Hazen
- Mineral Springs
- Junction City
- Des Arc
