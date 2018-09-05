Pine Bluff running back Kemariea Wilkins (center) breaks away from Cabot defenders Justin Holland (35) and Hensolyne Dixon (91) during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Cabot. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

There were plenty of interesting games on the second Friday night of the high school football season.

Fort Smith Northside had its way with Greenwood, 31-16. And few teams ever have their way with Greenwood. Thus Northside makes one of the biggest jumps in the history of our poll.

Fayetteville made high school football in Arkansas look good with a 45-31 victory over an Owasso team out of Oklahoma that was nationally ranked in some polls.

Cabot, beginning its final season with Mike Malham as head coach, shocked a talented Pine Bluff team, 35-14.

Conway proved it was for real with a 24-21 victory over Bentonville.

Let’s get right to the updated rankings:

OVERALL

North Little Rock Fort Smith Northside Bryant Fayetteville Cabot Conway Pulaski Academy Warren Greenwood West Memphis

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Fort Smith Northside Bryant Fayetteville Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood West Memphis Benton El Dorado Pine Bluff

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock McClellan Little Rock Christian Texarkana Nettleton

CLASS 4A

Warren Nashville Joe T. Robinson Hamburg Rivercrest

CLASS 3A

Booneville Prescott Clinton McGehee Glen Rose

CLASS 2A

Mount Ida Hazen Mineral Springs Junction City Des Arc

This post originally appeared on Rex Nelson's Southern Fried blog.