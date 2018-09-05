Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories 🔴 Kavanaugh hearing Obits Wally Hall In the news Traffic Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after two weeks by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:00 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Pine Bluff running back Kemariea Wilkins (center) breaks away from Cabot defenders Justin Holland (35) and Hensolyne Dixon (91) during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Cabot. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

There were plenty of interesting games on the second Friday night of the high school football season.

Fort Smith Northside had its way with Greenwood, 31-16. And few teams ever have their way with Greenwood. Thus Northside makes one of the biggest jumps in the history of our poll.

Fayetteville made high school football in Arkansas look good with a 45-31 victory over an Owasso team out of Oklahoma that was nationally ranked in some polls.

Cabot, beginning its final season with Mike Malham as head coach, shocked a talented Pine Bluff team, 35-14.

Conway proved it was for real with a 24-21 victory over Bentonville.

Let’s get right to the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Fort Smith Northside
  3. Bryant
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Cabot
  6. Conway
  7. Pulaski Academy
  8. Warren
  9. Greenwood
  10. West Memphis

CLASS 7A

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Fort Smith Northside
  3. Bryant
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. West Memphis
  3. Benton
  4. El Dorado
  5. Pine Bluff

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock McClellan
  3. Little Rock Christian
  4. Texarkana
  5. Nettleton

CLASS 4A

  1. Warren
  2. Nashville
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Hamburg
  5. Rivercrest

CLASS 3A

  1. Booneville
  2. Prescott
  3. Clinton
  4. McGehee
  5. Glen Rose

CLASS 2A

  1. Mount Ida
  2. Hazen
  3. Mineral Springs
  4. Junction City
  5. Des Arc

This post originally appeared on Rex Nelson's Southern Fried blog.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT